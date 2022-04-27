Elden Ring Update 1.07 Patch Notes (Version 1.04.1)

Update 1.07 has arrived for Elden Ring, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Elden Ring was released two months ago, and players have been exploring every nook and cranny of the Lands Between since the game’s launch. The game isn’t without its problems, though, and performance issues and minor glitches have been slightly tainting the otherwise excellent experience. Players have been getting banned for picking up illicit items like the Deathbed Smalls, bosses like Radahn have been nerfed and un-nerfed, and much more since launch. It’s been a rocky road, and another update is here to fix some more things. Here’s everything new with Elden Ring update 1.07.

Elden Ring Update 1.07 Patch Notes

This is just a small update that fixes some issues from the last patch, so there aren’t many new additions. This update brings the game to version 1.04.1, but the update is 1.07 on PS4. Here’s the full list of patch notes directly from Bandai Namco.

Fixed a bug in which the effect duration of the Cerulean Hidden Tear was revised downward

Fixed a bug with Malenia, Blade of Miquella in which her HP was not healed correctly in the online multiplayer environment

Fixed a bug that caused some bosses to die at unintended times Fixed a bug that prevented the boss “Elden Beast” from working properly under certain circumstances

Fixed some texts

The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows: App Ver. 1.04.1/Regulation Ver. 1.04.2. You’ll need to install this update in order to play online.

Elden Ring version 1.04 was a huge update for the game that buffed colossal weapons, improved Incantations, and made other highly-requested balance changes to the game. However, this patch also inadvertently introduced new bugs to the game. While they were minor, they could get in the way of some boss fights like the deadly Malenia, Blade of Miquella. These issues have been fixed in this patch, so things should be a bit smoother from now on.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.