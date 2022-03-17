Elden Ring: Where to Find the Ring of Oath

While making the quest through Elden Ring, you’ll find yourself at the mercy of those around you. Not only your enemies but the NPCs of the land, as they will send you on quests to find items, weapons, and more for them. One of these characters, Ranni the Witch, has quickly become a fan favorite, not only due to her beauty but because of her overall questline. You’ll embark on a journey through the plains, venturing into worlds unknown.

But, as you make your way through the quest, you’ll need to find yourself some different items to help you bring your journey with Ranni to a close. One of these items is a Ring of Oath or the Dark Moon Ring. Following along with our guide, we will help you get your hands on this item, detail what you’ll need to do to get it, and what this will help you unlock as you continue to become an Elden Lord!

Elden Ring – Ring of Oath Location and Use

As you venture onwards for Ranni, you’ll be forced to take out Astel, Naturalborn of the Void. This daunting foe does drop some excellent items for you, so taking on not only the quest, but the challenge of defeating this enemy is well worth the work and rewards that you are granted.

After defeating this disgusting creature, you’ll notice that there is a door, but no explanation of what it is used for. This door will lead you out of the city, and back up to the world, but you’ll need an item to bypass the barrier that is blocking it. That’s where the Ring of Oath comes into play, as you’ll need this to break through the barrier and escape back into the city.

You’ll want to make your way back to the Grand Library, where you will find a treasure chest near the area that Rennala resides in. You’ll want to use the Discarded Palace Key to open this treasure chest up, and inside you’ll find the Dark Moon Ring, which is the final puzzle piece you need to finish off this questline and get yourself a great item in return for helping Ranni out.

Taking this journey on will help you learn to explore the world, take down big bosses, and get yourself some great items that will benefit you through your whole journey. Take the time and go through this questline, not only to help out the beautiful witch but to make sure that you’re prepared for the long road ahead.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.