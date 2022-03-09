Greatsword users, you may want to travel northeast and make a pledge to some rather evil people before heading onward to becoming Elden Lord. A greatsword called the Blasphemous Blade is as deadly as it is sinful. It’s definitely one you do not want to miss. Here is how you can get the Blasphemous Blade in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Blasphemous Blade in Elden Ring

To get this weapon, you’ll need to head over to the Volcano Manor. Talk to the NPC Tanith. She’s sitting in the main room next to a rather tall and scary-looking knight. She’ll assign you a quest to go and assassinate other Tarnished out in the Lands Between.

You don’t have to take on these assassination targets to get the weapon, though it would be worth your while since these targets drop some very strong weapons. Note that each Tarnished you are tasked to kill is rather strong, so prepare for high-leveled and tough targets.

We have a detailed guide explaining how to get to the final part of this quest without killing these targets which you can find here. Either way, as you progress with this quest, you’ll ultimately have to find and kill the God-Devouring Serpent and Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy.

This fight is much different than others because you’ll need to equip the Serpent-Hunter, a spear that shoots devastating, long-reaching gusts of wind to fight against this massive boss. Make sure your dodge game is on point, and that you have a good amount of flasks to use since it’s a two-phase battle.

Upon defeating Rykard, he’ll drop his Remembrance of the Blasphemous. Take this to the Finger Reader at the Roundtable. She will then give you the Blasphemous Blade for it.

This sword is extremely powerful because it scales decently with Strength, Dexterity, and Faith. It has innate fire damage and grants life-steal on kills. It’s also a heavy weapon, so it can stagger a fair amount of enemies you swing at it with. To top it off, it has the Taker’s Flames ability that creates a devastating wave of fire that can clear out enemies bunching up on a narrow pathway.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.