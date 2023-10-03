Fallout 76 Atlantic City Update: Release Date, Factions, & Early Patch Notes

Image: Bethesda Softworks

Fallout 76 received many updates over the years and the next major content update on the way is one that I believe you won’t want to miss out on if you are a Fallout fan like myself. There has already been plenty of information revealed and it looks to be well worth hopping in. This article will take you through what we know about the release date, factions, and more for Fallout 76: Atlantic City.

Release Date of Fallout 76: Atlantic City

Fallout 76: Atlantic City is currently scheduled for its first release on December 5 later this year. There are two releases for this update, the first has two of the main expeditions, and then a future release after December 5 will contain another expedition and free-roaming of Atlantic City outside of the expedition: this also includes new quests for everyone.

Atlantic City is an entirely new location and concept art and early previews in a developer diary highlighted beautiful variation in my opinion with the lighting and diversity in locales. It should be noted that Atlantic City actually exists in real life within New Jersey and this is what the in-game location is based on — I think the casinos certainly look like they will be a highlight to explore!

If you’d like access to Atlantic City earlier then you will be pleased to know that you can play the first batch of Atlantic City content (the two expeditions) from October 3 today on the Public Test Server. You will have to choose the public test server version of Fallout 76 from your Steam library on your PC if you would like to access it.

Atlantic City Factions

There are three revealed factions for the update and each has its own unique presence within the world. There is firstly the Municipal government, also known as Munis who basically seem to act as the Minutemen of the city. On the other hand with any entertainment-based city, you will of course find a fair share of entertainers, and that is where “The Showmen” faction comes in. Nonetheless, they play an important role in the city.

Finally, if entertainment and governmental affairs aren’t really your forte then perhaps your character will want to find out more about a life of crime by visiting “The Family”. These are one of the other factions in Atlantic City, the same folks who also run the casino.

Early Patch Notes for Fallout 76: Atlantic City

Image: Bethesda Softworks

There are currently no official patch notes released for the Atlantic City update(s) as of yet but the developer diaries and community blog posts are an excellent way of finding out more. I have summed all of the important details up here.

New Enemies, rewards, and characters

New location: Atlantic City

Set of fresh quests for Atlantic City

Changes to the Expedition (mode) format making “action snappier”

Boardwalk in Atlantic City gameshow (The Most Sensational Game)

Casino Games can be unlocked for camp via expeditions and other means

Ability to change the weather in your C.A.M.P.

Three new factions

The next developer diary to be released by Bethesda will feature more update information including details on certain rewards. When that video is released, information shall be added here for you to look through. Something that I think will also bring a lot of further flavor to the Atlantic City update is The Most Sensational Game run by The Showmen. It will take place partly in an underwater aquarium which looks incredible inside.

For now, Fallout 76 players will have to get back to their usual activities in the world before diving into all of the new Atlantic City content on December 5.

