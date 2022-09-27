FIFA 23: How to Do Ronaldo’s Siu Celebration With Any Player

In the world of soccer and FIFA 23, there is no celebration as famous as Ronaldo’s “Siu” chant, and with the newest entry in the franchise, you won’t need to play as Manchester United to make it happen. Every player can make this happen now, so if you’re ready to troll your opponent after every point, or just want to see the world burn, you’ll just need a few button prompts to make it happen.

But, if you’re wanting to do this every time your score a point, or save it for a special occasion, you’re going to need to know what you’ll have to do to make this happen. We’ve got you covered, as we’ll go over how to do it with Ronaldo himself, as well as how you can perform this amazing celebration with any player if you don’t feel like hitting the Griddy in FIFA 23.

How To Do The Siu Celebration With Any Player in FIFA 23

If you’re playing with Ronaldo and Manchester United, you’ll be able to hit a Siu any time that you’ve scored a goal, especially since this is his signature celebration move. All you’ll need to do is head towards a corner flag near the goal that you’ve scored, and hold A on Xbox, X on PlayStation, or B on Nintendo Switch, and you’ll let out a loud and proud Siu, with the crowd joining in for good sport.

However, if you’re playing as another player, you’ll still be able to make this happen, but it’s a little more complex. The setup is still the same, score a point, and head towards a corner flag, but you’ll need to hold down RB and B on Xbox, R1 and Circle on PlayStation, or R and A on Nintendo Switch to pull off the Siu of a lifetime. The crowd will still join in with you, even if you aren’t Ronaldo himself.

And that’s all there is to it! Make sure that you’re heading towards our FIFA 23 Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out if you can play Pro-Clubs Cross-Platform with friends, what your options in Career Mode are if you have a Female Avatar, and the easiest way to fix the “There Was A Problem Validating Your EA Play Subscription Status” error!

FIFA 23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.