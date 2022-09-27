How To Fix “There Was A Problem Validating Your EA Play Subscription Status” Error in FIFA 23

If you’re looking to get on the pitch and enjoy a beautiful game of futbol in FIFA 23, you may have noticed that you’ve run into an issue with the game not letting you play if you have an EA Play Subscription. However, there are a few different things that could be causing this, and it may be a more simple fix than anticipated initially.

Let’s dive right into the root of the issue, and try to get you back on track, so you’ll be able to get onto the field in the best outing that FIFA has had in quite some time. Here’s everything you’ll need to know to fix this error quickly and get back into the game!

How To Fix EA Play Subscription Error in FIFA 23

Depending on the console that you’re playing on, there are a few different ways that you’ll be able to fix this error. For those that are giving the game a shot with the EA Play Subscription, there are a few different things that you’ll need to check out before you can fix everything for good.

The first thing that you’ll want to check is that your subscription is currently active. In the odd chance that you may have canceled your subscription and forgotten before you started up the game, making sure that you have an active account with EA Play is the first step that you’re going to want to take. If you have an active account, and you’re still running into issues, this is what you’ll need to do to fix this on your favorite Xbox console.

How To Fix EA Play Subscription Issue

Go to the FIFA 23 Game Card

Select Manage Game and Add-Ons

Select Saved Data

Go to EA Play

Select Delete Everywhere

Once you have done that, you should be good to access the game on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S! Now that you can get on the pitch, make sure that you’ve got your power shots under control so you can rule the field.

FIFA 23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.