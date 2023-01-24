Fire Emblem Engage: How to Get the Pact Ring for S Rank Supports and Romance

If you want to form a deep friendship or kindle a romance with another character in Fire Emblem Engage, you’re going to need a special item called a Pact Ring. In previous Fire Emblem games, S-Rank was the highest support level that two characters could achieve, but Engage changes things by allowing Alear to form S-Rank bonds with their allies. This is also how the game handles romance, so it’s kind of an all-in-one system. Here’s how to get the Pact Ring so you can form S-Rank supports with your favorite characters and maybe even start a romance with a special someone.

How to Get the Pact Ring in Fire Emblem Engage

Getting the Pact Ring will take a long time in Fire Emblem Engage since it’s not unlocked until Chapter 23 near the end of the game. Once you reach that point, you’ll unlock a Paralogue called The Connector. Completing this mission will unlock the Pact Ring, which can then be found in Alear’s Memento Drawer in your room in the Somniel. If you’ve checked out the Memento Drawer earlier in your playthrough, you’ll remember that it says “It looks like something important belongs here.” The Pact Ring is that important thing.

How to Unlock S-Rank Supports in Fire Emblem Engage

To develop an S-Rank support with another character, just give them the Pact Ring in the Somniel. This will boost their support rank with Alear from A-Rank to S-Rank, denoted by a special ring icon. Only Alear can have S-Rank supports in Fire Emblem Engage, so don’t expect any of your units to form super strong bonds with one another.

How to Marry Characters in Fire Emblem Engage

Giving a character the Pact Ring is also Fire Emblem Engage’s way of proposing to them. Since the Pact Ring doesn’t have any age or gender restrictions, however, the game doesn’t call it marriage. Some characters will only have a platonic bond with Alear when given the Pact Ring, while others will have a romantic bond with them instead. Here are all the romance options for Alear:

Alfred

Bunet

Chloe

Citrinne

Goldmary

Diamant

Ivy

Jade

Kagetsu

Lapis

Louis

Mauvier

Merrin

Panette

Seadall

These are the only characters that Alear can marry. While you can still give the Pact Ring to characters like Anna or Framme, their S-Rank support will be platonic instead of romantic. They’ll still get all the gameplay benefits as a romantic partner, though, and they’ll still appear in a special scene with Alear during the epilogue.

Fire Emblem Engage is available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023