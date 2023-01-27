Fire Emblem Engage: How to Unlock Weapon Proficiencies

When it comes to Fire Emblem Engage, you will want all of your units to have every advantage possible. One of the biggest advantages outside of the weapon triangle is getting proficiency with the weapon a unit can’t use. However, you won’t just get proficiency with a weapon by using it for a long time. let’s go over how you can get Weapon Proficiencies in Fire Emblem Engage.

What Are Weapon Proficiencies in Fire Emblem Engage?

Weapon proficiencies will allow you to use a weapon type on a character. Weapon proficiencies can be quite important as it can allow a single unit to become a powerhouse on the battlefield. If you were to combine some of the most powerful units with multiple weapon proficiencies, they will always have an advantage.

The main use of weapon proficiencies is to allow a unit to be able to cover its own weaknesses. For instance, a lance unit that is proficient with a sword would be practically unbreakable as you just need to switch which weapon they are using depending on which enemies are around them.

How to Unlock Weapon Proficiencies on a Character in Fire Emblem Engage

There are two main ways to unlock a new weapon proficiency on a character. One way is through a class change or changing to an advanced class. Each class in the game has set weapons they are proficient in. The starter classes tend to only have one or two weapon proficiencies they can use and will normally be on the same side of the weapon triangle.

However, once you start getting units upgraded to advanced classes with Master Seals you will start to see classes with multiple weapon proficiencies. Once again these tend to not be overpowered as the weapon proficiencies for each class are predetermined and won’t be on different sides of the weapon triangle.

The other way to get Weapon Proficiencies is by raising a unit’s bond level with an emblem. Each emblem in the game has a specific weapon they are proficient with and it tends to be the weapon type that the emblem uses. Once a unit reaches a high enough bond level with an emblem, it will gain the weapon proficiency of the emblem’s weapon type.

This is where you can start to use the weapon proficiencies to cover for a class’s weapon weakness. For instance, you could have an axe user reach a high bond level with an emblem that uses a lance. That way the unit will be able to wield both axes and lances and can’t be broken by most enemies.

Fire Emblem Engage is available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023