Fortnite: All Week 3 Alien Artifact Locations

Fortnite Week 3 Alien Artifacts are now available on the island, and there are only four of them for players to find this week. These Alien Artifacts are used to customize the Kymera skin, which is included with the Season 7 Battle Pass. Each hidden canister will add four Alien Artifacts to your inventory once found, meaning this week there are 16 possible Alien Artifacts to earn because there are four canisters hidden across the map. Of course, any Cosmic Chests you find will also add to your total Alien Artifact collection. Here’s where to find all Week 3 Alien Artifacts in Fortnite.

Fortnite Week 3 Alien Artifact Locations

There are four Alien Artifacts to find in Week 3 of Fortnite Season 7. They can be found at the following locations:

Coral Castle – On the second floor of the large central building

– On the second floor of the large central building Craggy Cliffs – On one of the boats hanging from the ceiling in the building in the northeastern corner of the area

– On one of the boats hanging from the ceiling in the building in the northeastern corner of the area Boney Burbs – In the center of the area

– In the center of the area Slurpy Swamp – In the central building

As always, collecting an Alien Artifact will add four to your inventory. You can use these to unlock new styles for the Kymera skin, which is unlocked at Tier 1 of the Season 7 Battle Pass. At this point in the season, you should be getting pretty close to unlocking some of the rarer customization options for the alien skin if you’ve been collecting the Alien Artifacts each week. Check out our Alien Artifacts guide if you’re still missing some.

Once you’re finished finding the Week 3 Alien Artifacts, you can start working on your Cosmic Summer event challenges. This event will only last for a few weeks, and there are a ton of free rewards for players to earn before it ends. The Item Shop will also be packed with new summer skins like the highly-anticipated Beach Jules, too.

