Fortnite’s sci-fi-themed Season 7 is finally here, and one of the new challenges for the season requires you to collect stone from the Aftermath. This challenge comes after you converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot, or Bushranger. This quest is actually much simpler than it sounds. All you really need to know is where to find the Aftermath, which is one of the new locations added to the map in Season 7. Once you know where to go, you can complete this challenge in just a few seconds. Here’s how to collect stone from the Aftermath in Fortnite.

How to Collect Stone from the Aftermath in Fortnite

The Aftermath is located in the center of the map where the Zero Point and The Spire used to be. To complete this challenge, all you have to do is harvest 100 stone from the area using your pickaxe.

The Aftermath has two different types of stone. You cannot harvest the metallic, shiny stones near the center of the crater. You can mine the normal-looking stone on the edge of the crater, however. You should only need to break one or two of these to get enough stone to complete the challenge. You don’t have to get it all done in one match though, so you can come back if you get eliminated before you can gather enough.

Like most Fortnite challenges, it’s recommended to do this challenge in Team Rumble so you don’t have to worry about getting eliminated. However, since this is a harvesting quest, Team Rumble has another benefit as well. The amount of materials you get from harvesting is increased in this mode, so you’ll only need to break one big rock to get all the stone you need. Regardless of which mode you decide to play on, this challenge should be over fairly quickly.

Even though it just began, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has plenty of other challenges to work on. This season’s Battle Pass brings back Battle Stars, only this time they’re used to pick and choose which rewards you would like to unlock when you level up. There’s also the Rick Sanchez skin, which takes a lot of grinding to get at the moment. Later in the season, Superman will arrive with a corresponding series of challenges that will unlock the skin and other cosmetic rewards related to the Man of Steel.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.