Fortnite: How to Fall 10 Stories or More Without Taking Damage

In the world of Fortnite, you have plenty of ways to move around the map. Cars, tanks, and even Seige Cannons can help you navigate the landscape in a matter of minutes, rather than trying to get around on foot. However, some new forms of transportation can help you elevate your game, rather than keep you on the ground. And, they may come in handy when it comes to completing some of the new weekly challenges. Let’s look at the Jetpack, for example.

The Jetpack was unvaulted earlier this month, and it can help you get out of harm’s way quickly, and without very many issues, as long as you have enough fuel. But, what does the Jetpack have to do with this mission? Follow along with our guide and we’ll let you know how this tool can help you complete this challenge quickly, easily, and without you splattering yourself on the ground to complete it!

Fortnite – How To Fall 10 Stories Without Taking Damage

The first thing that you’ll want to do to complete this mission is board any of the IO Airships and get yourself a jetpack. You’ll be able to find them right inside of the doors, so after securing one of these tools, and possibly some weapons and consumables, you’ll want to make your way towards Coney Crossroads, or anywhere that has a river, lake, or pond.

The reason that we need the water, is because you’ll be able to use the Jetpack that you just obtained to rocket up towards the sky, and then fall directly into the water. You’ll be able to survive the drop, and take no damage while doing so. So once you have the Jetpack, just head up in the sky, and drop into a body of water, and you’ll have some more XP to add towards your Battle Pass! It’s as simple as that!

Since you’ve completed this task, you can take on some of the other challenges this week has to offer, or try your hardest to get your hands on some new Omni Chips, so you’ll be able to upgrade your Omni Sword to look exactly how you’d like it too! If you’re bored of running and gunning, you could also try some of the other modes on offer, such as the Deathrun, as well!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.