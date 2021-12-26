Genshin Impact 2.4: Release Date, Banners, and More

Today, miHioYo aired Genshin Impact’s newest Special Program, this time focused on the game’s upcoming version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight”, which revealed all the events to be featured on it, its release date, and the first official gameplay showcase for both Shenhe, the game’s upcoming Cryo 5-star Polearm user, and Yun Jin, its upcoming Geo 4-star. The stream also featured the first glimpse at Ningguang and Keqing’s new outfits, as well as that of the game’s new region of Enkanomiya. With that said, here’s Gesnhin Impact’s version 2.4 release date, banners, and more.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Trailer and Release Date

According to Genshin Impact’s Japanese Twitter account, the game’s version 2.4 is scheduled to be released on January 5th, 2022, so save the date. The version will feature, as we said above, the debut of both Shenhe and Yunjin, as well as 2022’s Lantern Rite Festival. If you haven’t already, check out the newly released trailer for Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” and see for yourself the first official glimpse of Shenhe, more on Yun Jin, as well as the visual of Keqing and Ningguang’s upcoming outfits.

Version 2.4 Banners

Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 will feature not only the debut of Shenhe and Yun Jin, but also three long-awaited reruns featuring Xiao, Ganyu, and Zhongli. According to the Special Program, Shene’s banner will run simultaneously with the Xiao rerun and both banners will feature Yun Jin among its 4-stars. The second wave of banners, on the other hand, will feature both the Zhongli and the Ganyu reruns.

With that said, version 2.3 is looking to be one of the game’s best banner wise, as Zhongli is its best Geo support, while Xiao and Ganyu at both on the shortlist for the game’s best main DPS, with the latter currently holding the top spot together with Pyro DPS Hu Tao.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on December 26th, 2021