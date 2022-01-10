Genshin Impact Enkanomiya Key Sigil Locations: Look for the Remaining Key Sigils Guide

Check out were to find all the sigils needed to unlock the entrance to Enkanomiya

January 10th, 2022 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Enkanomiya-Key-Sigil-Locations

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is here and players all over the world are already diving into the game’s new region of Enkanomiya. But to be able to dive into the new region, which is not only surrounded by mysteries, but also filled with treasures, new types of fish, new enemies, world quests, and a new boss, you need to find all the key sigils sealing the entrance. With that said, we will now tell you the location of all the remaining Key Sigils needed to unlock the entrance to Enkanomiya.

Genshin Impact Enkanomiya Key Sigil Locations

You can find all the remaining sigils needed to unlock the entrance to the land of Enkanomiya by following the indicators that will appear as part of the questline. Both lead to areas already visited as part of The Moon-Bathed Deep questline. You can find the first one inside the Heart of Watatsumi area, which is hidden inside a cave. Once you arrive at the location, you will need to fend off 3 Fatui so be ready to fight. To defeat them, we recommend that you bring a Pyro DPS. The second sigil, on the other hand, can be found in the northmost area of the island, in an area guarded by a few Ruin Machines. It’s important to point out that you don’t need to defeat the enemies to get the sigils. To recap, here’s the location of both Enkanomiya Key Sigils:

  • In the Heart of Watatsumi.
  • In Watatsumi Island’s northmost area.

Now that you know where to find all sigils, check out how to unlock Enkanomiya, its full map, as well as how to unlock and defeat the new Bathysmal Vishap Herd Boss, and how to switch between Whitenight and Evernight in Enkanomiya.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is set to run until February 15, 2022.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2022

