One of the biggest differences between Genshin Impact‘s Sumeru region and the game’s previously released main regions lies in the fact that Sumeru features a wide array of interactive plants and fungi, which can be used to reach faraway items, complete puzzles, and much more. With that said, among the many interactive elements featured in the Sumeru ecosystem, the Mushrooms can be one of the handiest, thanks to their ability to allow you to jump extremely high. Now, so that you can reach even greater heights in Genshin Impact, here’s how to jump higher on Mushrooms in Sumeru.

Genshin Impact: How to Jump Higher on Mushrooms in Sumeru

Differently than many would think, you cannot increase your jumping height by performing consecutive jumps or landing on the mushrooms from higher points, instead, after spotting one of the special propelling mushrooms in Sumeru, the only way in which you can increase your overall jumping height can be done by applying Electro to it, which will cause the mushroom to change and be temporarily affected by the element, thus increasing it’s propelling prowess.

To recap, here’s how to jump higher on mushrooms on Genshin Impact:

Apply Electro to the mushroom by attacking it with the element.

Jump in the mushroom while the latter is affected by the element to jump higher.

It’s important to point out that the Electro infusion will only last for a couple of jumps, so make sure to plan ahead before making use of the mechanic.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on August 29th, 2022