Genshin Impact Keqing Banner “Dance of Lanterns” Details

Genshin Impact Version 1.3 will feature a limited banner for none other than Keqing, arguably Liyue’s busiest citizen (Ganyu’s not too far behind). The Electro and sword-wielding Yuheng of the Liyue Qixing will only be featured for a couple of weeks instead of three, but her limited banner will function much like previous limited banners. miHoYo did confirm in the Version 1.3 patch notes that Keqing will not be the last featured banner in Version 1.3, but they did not confirm who would replace her. That said, there are some solid 4-stars in Keqing’s banner that are worth pulling for if you don’t already have them (or their first constellations), even if you don’t want Keqing herself.

Keqing Banner “Dance of Lanterns” in Genshin Impact runs from February 17th until March 3rd.

The limited Keqing Banner in Genshin Impact – “Dance of Lanterns” – will be replace the Xiao “Invitation to Mundane Life” banner on February 17th at 3:59pm PST, and will run for two weeks until March 3rd. During the event Keqing will be the featured 5-star character, and she will have a rate-up (0.6% drop chance). The Pity Mechanic remains unchanged, so your 90th pull will net you a 5-star, but it’s a 50/50 shot whether you get Keqing or not. Your 180th pull will be a guaranteed Keqing if you failed to grab her up to that point. Pity from previous limited banners will carry over, so it’s a good idea to check your pull history before rolling the dice.

The 4-stars with rate-ups in the Keqing banner are Bennett, Ningguang, and Barbara. Bennett and Ningguang are easily two of the best 4-stars in Genshin Impact, and if you don’t already have them they are worth making a few pulls for during the Keqing banner. Barbara is a great healer, but that’s pretty much all she is: a healer. For those of you who enjoy the open-world and don’t dive all the deep into the Abyss she’s worth having in your line-up, but she does have a habit of showing up for free.

Each character will have a “Test Run” available during the Keqing banner, and you can earn some Primogems, Character XP books, and enhancement materials for completing them. As for my banner pull recommendations: Keqing is a solid character, but she’s held back by the current state of Electro in Genshin Impact. She’s worth grabbing at the end of the day, but if you are saving for Xiao, or holding out for the rumored Hu Tao and Zhongli return banners then she is a safe 5-star to skip. However, if you don’t have Bennett or Ningguang (or their first constellations) then I you should try and grab them, assuming you are not at risk of wasting your pity on Keqing.