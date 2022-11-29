Genshin Impact Spread Reaction: How to Trigger, Damage Multipliers, and Everything You Need to Know

The recent Alhaitham leaks have once again piqued the Genshin Impact community’s curiosity toward a Dendro reaction, with Spread taking the center stage. Now, in order to help you both understand as well as make active use of the reaction while on the field, here’s everything you need to know about the Spread reaction in Genshin Impact, such as how to trigger it, how its damage is calculated, the best characters for it, and more.

Genshin Impact Spread Reaction: How to Trigger Spread and What it Does

The sister reaction of Aggravate, Spread can be triggered by first applying both Electro and Dendro, in any order, to a target, which will apply the Quicken status to them. Once that happens, you can trigger the Spread reaction by applying Dendro again.

What Does Spread Scales Off?

Differently from other Dendro reactions, except for Aggravate, Spread will offer a flat increase in damage to the attack triggering it. Overall, the damage of your attack will be increased based on its standard damage as well as the overall Elemental Mastery and bonuses applied to the character triggering it.

According to the Genshin Impact Wiki, Spread will increase the overall DMG of the attack by 1.25 plus the values referent to both your overall EM value and bonuses.

Best Characters for Spread-Focused Teams

Taking into account that a Spread team must have a Dendro reaction trigger capable of constantly applying the element, just like those focused on Aggravate need to have an Electro DPS, Nahida would be our main pick for both the enabler and main DPS roles.

It’s important to point out that the game does not currently feature a playable character whose kit is centered on the reaction, like Nilou and her Bloom-focused set. With that said, as we briefly addressed above, many leaks claim that Dendro 5-star Sword user Alhaitham will have a kit focused on potentializing the reaction. According to known Leaker SaveYourPrimos, Alhaitham is expected to debut on the game’s version 3.4, together with Dendro 4-star Yaoyao.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2022