Genshin Impact‘s version 3.3 “All Senses Clear, All Existence Void” is set to debut at the beginning of December. But who will be the stars of the version’s banners? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s everything you need to know about the banner schedule of Genshin Impact’s upcoming version 3.3.

Genshin Impact Version 3.3 Banner Schedule: The Wanderer, Raiden Shogun Rerun, and More

According to HoYoverse, Genshin Impact’s version 3.3 will feature, as usual, 4 character banners divided into two phases. With that said, the first wave of banners will feature the debut of 5-star Anemo Catalyst wielder The Wanderer and the third Arataki Itto rerun. The character banners part of the first wave will also feature 4-star Anemo bow wielder Faruzan as part of its 4-star selection and are both set to be released on December 7, 2022.

The second wave of banners, on the other hand, will feature both the Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato as its stars. This will be the Raiden Shogun’s third rerun as well as Ayato’s first since his debut during the game’s version 2.6.

As usual, both waves of banners will feature a Weapon-Focused banner. Taking into account each character’s featured weapon, the first weapon banner will most likely feature the debut of the Tulaytullah’s Remembrance 5-star Catalyst as well as the Redhorn Stonethresher Claymore as its featured weapons. The second wave of banners is expected to feature the Engulfing Lightning Polearm and the Haran Geppaku Futsu sword as its featured weapons.

To recap, here are all the characters and weapons set to star on the banners of version 3.3:

First Wave 5-Stars : The Wanderer / Arataki Itto Weapons : Tulaytullah’s Remembrance + Redhorn Stonethresher

Second Wave 5-Stars : Raiden Shogun / Kamisato Ayato Weapons : Engulfing Lightning + Haran Geppaku Futsu



Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2022