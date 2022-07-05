Hardest Bosses to Beat in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, Ranked

Bosses in Cuphead are the metaphoric and sometimes literal bread and butter of the game. Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is no different. With the absolutely gorgeous and adorable old-school art style that it is famous for, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course pushes the original Cuphead boss formula in new but familiar ways. Here are the Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course bosses ranked easiest to hardest.

8. The King’s Leap (The Pawns, The Knight, The Bishop, The Rook, and The Queen)

The King’s Leap chess piece bosses go together because, while each fight is separate, they all share the same mechanic. With each fight, you are stripped of your weapons and charms and can only parry to take down the boss. Though these fights are creative and fun, they aren’t too difficult to beat.

7. The Secret Nightmare Boss

Called the Nightmare or the Devil and Angel, this boss battle is fairly easy to beat once you know what to look out for. This secret boss battle is accessed after solving the graveyard puzzle and will grant you the hidden achievement or trophy called A Horrible Night to Have a Curse. To easily beat it, stay on the cloud, use Crackshot, and switch directions when the pillar of fire comes at you.

6. The Howling Aces

Though this fight is very cool, it isn’t as difficult as the ones further down this list. You are placed on the wings of a bi-plane which means there isn’t much wiggle room, but thankfully there isn’t an overabundance of projectiles to dodge. The hardest part is the third phase when you are flipped to different sides of the screen. Just remember that the red bowls come at your feet and the yellow bowls try to get you while you are jumping.

5. Moonshine Mob

This boss is technically a few bosses in one, but it is all labeled as one big fight. There are three levels to the stage which makes it easy to trigger the bombs and avoid the grunts. Use Crackshot to easily clear each boss. When the gramophone is out, dash through the red sound waves to avoid damage. The first knockout is also a trick, so don’t rest just yet.

4. Mortimer Freeze

The reason Mortimer Freeze is harder than Moonshine Mob is the second phase will have you balancing on five rotating platforms and it is easy to get hit by oncoming projectiles while just trying to stay on a platform. The first phase is easy enough, just make sure to grab every parry available as there won’t be many in the second phase. Again, use Crackshot as it will be your best friend with practically any boss.

3. Glumstone the Giant

The first phase of Glumstone the Giant is pretty challenging and may be one of the hardest phases depending on who you ask. You need to be careful of the spikey gnomes on the ground but you also need to go down there and kill them as they will pop up and lob fireballs upwards all while attacking the giant. The third phase can be tricky, but use your charged shot, and don’t be afraid to take your time. For this boss, you’ll want to use Roundabout to keep all of the grunts in check.

2. Esther Winchester

You might be thinking that this boss fight is easy since it’s just a plane stage, but you’d be mistaken. The fact that you can maneuver anywhere on the left side of the screen with your plane means more random projectiles can appear and hit you without you expecting it. This is the most bullet hell boss of the entire list and the parries are very difficult to get. Good luck!

1. Chef Saltbaker

Since this is the last boss of the DLC, it is only fair that he is the hardest. Each phase is hard in its own way There are many projectiles coming at you in each phase each with its own confusing way of coming at you. In the last phase, you’ll need to keep climbing while parrying the heart when it is pink but don’t forget to continuously shoot at it.

And that is the ranking of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course bosses from easiest to hardest. If you’re interested in 100%-ing the game, check out our detailed Cuphead: The Delicious Last course guides that will help you get all of the achievements or trophies and much more.

Cuphead is available now and playable for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.