Here Are All Event Rewards in FFXIV Little Ladies’ Day 2023

Seasonal events are an excellent way for FFXIV players to engage with new NPCs and explore new areas for rewards that aren’t available during standard gameplay. During the quiet portion of the year, the Little Ladies’ event is well-needed to clear up the dry spell after Valentine’s Day. Even though this event isn’t as popular or talked about within the community, it’s a great way to access a few new items and emotes.

From March 1 to March 15, players will be challenged to participate in the Little Ladies’ Challenge and make all the princesses in the Realm smile, as appointed by the royal seneschal. There are various rewards to redeem should you take on the challenge, so read on to discover everything you need to know about the upcoming event and what’s in store.

Every Reward For the Little Ladies’ Event in FFXIV

Three rewards are available for any player who participates in the Little Ladies’ Event, which is the main drive for participating. Of course, when it comes to FFXIV, the most appealing reward for tasks and challenges like this is limited-run emotes, so you’ll be relieved to know that you can receive a special dance for completing the task. The following list describes every reward available during this event.

Little Ladies Dance Emote

Lovely Little Ladies’ Day Advertisement

Decisions Orchestrion Roll

The Emote is rewarded for completing the inheritance quest chain. In contrast, the decor items are available through the corresponding NPC vendor and various other items from previous events. If you’ve missed out before this year, this is the best time to cash in for rarer rewards.

How to Participate in The Little Ladies Event in FFXIV

To take part in this event, you’ll need to speak to the Royal Seneschal, who can be found in Ul’Dah on the Steps of Nald (X:10.5, Y:8.6). The only requirement for the event is a job at Level 15, so if you’re a new player looking for a fun event to take part in immediately, you may need to do some grinding before you can jump in with both feet.

- This article was updated on February 22nd, 2023