Hogwarts Legacy: How to Get to the Roof in the High Keep

The High Keep is the twenty-seventh mission in Hogwarts Legacy. During this mission, you must infiltrate Falberton Castle in the hunt for a letter to help you expose Rookwood and Harlow for good. However, this castle is filled with poachers who will attack you on sight, so you must plan your advance carefully.

How to Access the Roof in the High Keep Mission in Hogwarts Legacy

You will be prompted to get to the roof after a cutscene where the huge door shuts in your face in Hogwarts Legacy. Once the cutscene ends, the camera will show you a wooden structure to your right. Scale this structure, and you will come across an open corridor with a staircase leading down to your right, and a broken window in front of you.

Approach the broken window, and you will notice that there’s a box here. Cast Depulso and knock this box over. Trace your steps back to the staircase and then make your way down. The box you just knocked over is waiting in a shaft. To your right, there should be a broken staircase.

Now, hit the box with Accio and Wingardium Leviosa and place it in this broken space that you see. Now, climb onto the staircase, and when you approach the gap, cast Levioso on the box. Jump onto the box and then to the other side. The box acts as a platform here, allowing you to bridge the gap, which you wouldn’t have been able to do, under normal circumstances.

From here onwards, you will come across a lot of poachers. You can either go past them stealthily, or you can choose to battle them. I you choose to battle them, here’s how you can lock onto an enemy in the game. Keep making your way till you come across a locked door. Use Alohomora to unlock it, and continue on your way. After you’ve made it past the first locked door, you will be ambushed by a poacher. You can’t avoid this fight, so it’s best to go in with an entire flurry of offensive spells.

After you’ve defeated this poacher, there should be another locked door in this very area. Unlock it using Alohomora and make your way inside. Take the stairs on the left, and keep following them till you come to the roof of the High Keep in Hogwarts Legacy. Here’s where you will find Highwing and another Hippogriff!

