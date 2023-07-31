Honkai Star Rail Anomaly Detection: Where Are You Mystery Trotter Event Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Where Are You Mystery Trotter event in Honkai Star Rail sees the Astral Express crew tracking down hidden Warp Trotters across Jarilo-VI for daily Stellar Jade rewards. With characters like Kafka and Dan Heng’s Imbibitor Lunae form coming up soon, trailblazers are going to want to take advantage of this event to stock up on as many Stellar Jades as possible. Some of the hidden Trotters can be hard to find, so this guide will walk you through all 7 Anomaly Detection quests as they become available during this Honkai Star Rail event.

Where Are You Mystery Trotter Event Schedule

This is a limited-time Honkai Star Rail event, so it will only be available for two weeks starting on Friday, July 28 at 12 PM server time and ending on Monday, August 14 at 4 AM server time. The seventh and final part of the quest will be released on Wednesday, August 2, so that gives you a week and a half to complete every step after the last Mystery Trotter becomes available.

Anomaly Detection 1

The first anomaly Regin sends you to investigate is related to “transactions” and can be found in the main plaza of Belobog. Near the staircase is a vending machine that’s not supposed to be there. Interact with it and the hidden Mystery Trotter will reveal itself.

Anomaly Detection 2

The second part of the event tasks you with finding an anomaly related to “colors” in the Administrative District of Belobog. Head to the northwestern section of the area and you’ll find an advertisement in the corner near the metal fence depicting a Warp Trotter. Interact with it to reveal the hidden Mystery Trotter.

Anomaly Detection 3

On the third day, you’re tasked with investigating an anomaly related to “ice.” You can find it in the southern part of the Outlying Snow Plains region on Jarilo-VI. There are three snow piles and the Mystery Trotter is hidden underneath the one on the right nestled in the corner. The other snow piles don’t contain anything of significance, just some fun dialogue.

Anomaly Detection 4

For the fourth part of the event, you’re sent to Boulder Town on Jarilo-VI to investigate an anomaly related to “images.” In an alley in the western portion of the designated search zone, you’ll find a young child and an old woman near a camera. Talk to them and they’ll run off. After they leave, interact with the camera again to reveal the hidden Mystery Trotter.

Anomaly Detection 5

This part of the quest will become available on Monday, July 31.

Anomaly Detection 6

This part of the quest will become available on Tuesday, August 1.

Anomaly Detection 7

This part of the quest will become available on Wednesday, August 2.

Where Are You Mystery Trotter Event Rewards

Participating in this event and finding each of the Mystery Trotters will net you some Stellar Jade and all sorts of upgrade materials. You’ll get a nice assortment of Trace upgrade materials for every Path and a few Traveler’s Guides and Refined Aether to level up characters and Light Cones. You’ll also get some Lost Crystals to enhance your Relics. Most importantly (aside from the Stellar Jade, of course), you’ll get one Track of Destiny for completing the entire event. You’ll need this to max out the Traces on your characters.

