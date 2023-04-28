Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As part of Hook’s first mission in Honkai: Star Rail, players are tasked with helping her find out who amongst the Vagrants stole her dad’s treasure. But doing so is not easy, given the fact that there are four suspects and two highly likely culprits. Now, in order to help you find the one responsible as fast as possible, here’s who is the thief in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Old Foreman’s Treasure Guide: Who is the Thief?

To put it simply and as you may already have guessed given his demeanor and the insights given by the Merchant, the Cook is the thief.

Now that you know who the culprit is, just talk to Swetta in order to confirm their identity and head to confront the Cook head-on. But be advised, as once you confront the culprit, he will try to escape by fighting you.

The fight won’t be hard in the slightest, as among their weaknesses, the enemies will be weak to Physical, Ice, and Wind respectivelly. Thus fitting the starter characters perfectly. After defeating him, you will be able to acquire the detector and will be able to head to the final step in the Old Foreman’s Treasure quest.

The Hook questline is only one of the many Adventure Quests you can trigger while exploring the many worlds featured as part of Honkai: Star Rail, so don’t forget to also check out the location of both the first treasure and the real one, both featured as part of the Sampo Adventure Mission.

As much of the game’s content will be locked behind both level and Equilivirum caps, we also highly recommend that you check out How to Increase Equilibrium Level in Honkai: Star Rail.

- This article was updated on April 28th, 2023