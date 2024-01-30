How to Catch Shadowbeak in Palworld – Location, Skills, Drops, and Breeding Guide

Shadowbeak is an insanely cool bird mount in Palworld!

Shadowbeak, the Unknown Life Form of Palworld, is a creature born from the depths of insanity. If you’re having trouble figuring out how to catch Shadowbeak in Palworld, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered!

In this guide, we’ll discuss this mysterious Dark Pal’s location, drops, and skills. We’ll also teach you how to breed them so you can use the condenser to make the ultimate Shadowbeak.

Shadowbeak’s Location and Drops in Palworld

There’s no Alpha version of Shadowbeak in Palworld. However, it might not be a terrible thing. Since Shadowbeak can be captured, it means that you might find a Lucky version of it that comes with an attack of a type other than Dark and other bonuses.

Where to Catch Shadowbeak in Palworld

Shadowbeak can be found at No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary, a small island northeast of Deep Sand Dunes. You can access this location by riding a flying mount Pal or a swimming Pal.

Shadowbeak Drops

Shadowbeak always drops at least one of each item in the table below when defeated, captured, or butchered:

DropsQuantityDrop Rate
Pal Metal Ingot1-2100%
Carbon Fiber2-3100%
Innovative Technical Manual110%

How to Breed Shadowbeak in Palworld

To breed a Shadowbeak, you need to pair a Kitsun and an Astegon. The gender of each doesn’t matter as long as they’re of opposite genders. When these two creatures are paired, the result will always be a Shadowbeak egg. Remember, to breed any Pal in Palworld, you need to place them in a Breeding Farm and give them a Cake. They won’t produce any offspring without a Cake.

Once the breeding process is complete, an egg will appear in the Breeding Farm. You should take this egg and place it in your Incubator. When the timer reaches zero, you need to interact with the incubator to hatch the egg. This will give you your own Shadowbeak.

Where to Find Kitsun in Palworld

You can find Kitsun near a mountain in the Northeastern part of the map. Keep in mind, this Pal only appears at night, so be prepared to do a bit of waiting if it’s only just turned daytime.

Where to Find Astergon in Palworld

You can locate an Alpha version of Astegon in the southwestern volcanic region of the map, where it appears as a world boss fight. Alternatively, you can find it in No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary. I found it easier to just catch Astegon at No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary after catching the Kitsun in the mountains as it’s a little closer than venturing over to the far southwest section of the map.

Shadowbeak’s Skills

Now that you’ve learned how to catch a Shadowbeak in Palworld, let’s discuss its attacks. Shadowbeak is a Dark-type Pal that uses only Dark attacks except for its first combat skill, Air Cannon, which is a Neutral-type attack.

It’s worth noting that Shadowbeak is among the fastest mounts in Palworld. Additionally, its unique partner skill, Divine Disaster, boosts Dark attacks when mounted which is incredibly good since Shadowbeak only uses Dark-type skills.

LevelTypeSkill NameCategoryPowerRangeCooldownDescription
Lv. 1NormalAir CannonSHOT25500 – 40002Quickly fires a burst of highly pressurized air.
Lv. 7DarkDark BallSHOT40500 – 10004Unleashes a sphere of darkness that slowly tracks down the enemy. Inflicts Darkness
Lv. 15DarkShadow BurstSHOT550 – 30010Quickly discharges dark energy, damaging those around it. Inflicts Darkness
Lv. 22DarkSpirit FlameSHOT75500 – 500016Fires three balls of malice that relentlessly pursue an enemy. Inflicts Burn
Lv. 30DarkNightmare BallSHOT1001000 – 999930Creates a giant ball of darkness and hurls it at an enemy. Inflicts Darkness
Lv. 40DarkDivine DisasterSHOT1600 – 250045Shadowbeak’s exclusive skill. Charges forward while generating orbs of light that automatically capture enemies. The orbs automatically capture enemies, before releasing a barrage of lasers.
Lv. 50DarkDark LaserSHOT150500 – 180055Charges dark energy before blasting enemies with a powerful beam. Inflicts Darkness

