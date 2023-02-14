How did Mirabel Garlick Become the Herbology Professor?

Image: Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy introduces some fun new characters to the Harry Potter mythos, and few are more memorable than Mirabel Garlick. With a warm and nurturing demeanor that reflects her unyielding passion for botany, Mirabel has quickly become a fan-favorite amongst Hogwarts Legacy players. But how did Mirabel manage to become Hogwarts’ resident Professor of Herbology?

How Did Mirabell Garlick Become Hogwarts’ Resident Herbology Professor?

Image: Hogwarts Legacy

Like many other witches and wizards in the Harry Potter series, Mirabel is a Muggle-born, meaning she was born to non-magical parents. While the details of Mirabel’s upbringing are never revealed, she admits in a conversation with the player that she always knew she was different from the rest of her family and felt like an outcast throughout her childhood. This persistent sense of exclusion caused Mirabel to become a reserved and withdrawn child until she received her Hogwarts acceptance letter and learned she was a witch.

After arriving at Hogwarts and being sorted into Hufflepuff, Mirabel discovered her innate affinity for magical plants, sparking a life-long love of gardening and horticulture. Mirabel also underwent a drastic personal transformation while studying at Hogwarts, shedding her former shyness for the outgoing and friendly personality she’s known for today. It was also during this her time at Hogwarts that Mirabel formed a friendship with fellow student Sirona Ryan, one that endured well into both women’s adult lives.

Sometime after graduating from Hogwarts, Mirabel was offered the position of Professor of Herbology, and it didn’t take long for her to become a beloved figure within the school. While Mirabel’s general bubbliness and habit of peppering her vocabulary with flowery language have led some to dismiss her as an airhead, her sheer kindness has made her very popular on campus. Although Mirabel does show some favoritism for Hufflepuff, she strives to provide all of her students, whom she affectionately refers to as “roses,” with the academic knowledge and emotional support they need to succeed and find their place in the wizarding world.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023