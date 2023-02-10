Where to Find Knotgrass Sprig in Hogwarts Legacy

Brewing potions is a key aspect of Hogwarts Legacy, but you won’t be able to do so without ingredients like Knotgrass Sprig. You’ll need Knotgrass to brew some of the game’s best potions, like the invisibility potion, so it’s a good idea to always have some on hand. Sadly, you can’t just buy Knotgrass outright from any of the shops in Hogsmeade. Instead, you’ll have to grow some on your own at a potting table. The seeds are really easy to find though, and as long as you’ve got the patience to wait for the plant to grow, you’ll never run out of Knotgrass in Hogwarts Legacy after reading this guide.

How to Get Knotgrass Sprig in Hogwarts Legacy

To get Knotgrass Sprig, you have to grow Knotgrass at a potting table. You start off with a small potting table in the Herbology classroom after attending that class for the first time early in the game, but later in the game, you’ll be able to place medium and large potting tables in the customizable Room of Requirement to power up your gardening operation. The seeds are quite easy to come by, too. All you have to do is take a short trip to Hogsmeade and buy some from a vendor.

Where to Buy Knotgrass Seeds in Hogwarts Legacy

To get Knotgrass Seeds, travel to Hogsmeade and visit the store called the Magic Neep. There, you’ll find a vendor named Timothy Teasdale who sells Knotgrass Seeds for 350 galleons. They take 10 minutes to grow after being planted, so just explore the halls of Hogwarts for a while, tackle some side quests, or solve some puzzles in the meantime. After harvesting the fully-grown Knotgrass, you can replant it repeatedly to stock up on the herb.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023