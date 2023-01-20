How Do you Use Mirror Fractals In Blox Fruits

Gamers hoping to get more powerful than ever before in Blox Fruits will need to utilize the unique power that Mirror Fractals offer to them. However, players of this Roblox experience may not know exactly what they have to offer, and what they may be able to do with them, as they are still a bit shrouded in mystery.

Thankfully, once players finally learn where they need to go to trade in their Mirror Fractals, they’ll be ready to become the most powerful Pirate or Marine within the world of Blox Fruits. Alongside an awakening of their favorite Race, players that have gotten their hands on powerful swords and insane Devil Fruits can become the most powerful on their server in no time. Let’s set sail and find where we need to go to trade these Mirror Fractals in for a power-up finally.

Where To Go To Trade In Mirror Fractals In Blox Fruits

Players that have spent countless time farming Dough King should have plenty of Mirror Fractals by this point, and they’re eager to finally find out what they’re used for. These particular items have been in the game for a fair bit of time now, and players have been trying to find out their true purpose since they were added.

Unfortunately, there still isn’t much of a hint of what to do when it comes to Mirror Fractals. While Blox Fruits is updated quite often, it seems the true potential of these items is yet to be fully realized. With the V4 Race Awakening finally being released in Blox Fruits on January 6, there are still mysteries to be solved.

As gamers continue to dig deeper into the true mystery of the Mirror Fractals, it will be interesting to see what these materials will be used for once they finally reach their full potential. There have been countless theories on what the Mirror Fractals will finally be used for, but for now, we can continue farming them by fighting Dough King as often as possible. Gathering plenty of materials beforehand is always a great idea, especially if they turn out to be something out of this world when they finally get their proper use.

Until that point, make sure to scour the seas to find powerful weapons like the Tushita, or overpowered Devil Fruits like the Shadow Fruit to become stronger than any other player on the server. Blox Fruits is all about power, and it seems that Mirror Fractals one day will offer players more power than they’ve ever imagined.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023