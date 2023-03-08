How Many Forms of Deoxys Are There in Pokemon GO

Image: Niantic

Catching Deoxys in Pokemon GO is a challenge in itself, let alone facing the many forms it might come forward with before battle. Because of this, it’s essential to know the ins and outs of each form and what exactly it is that they offer in terms of attack or defense. In addition, each form adopts different moves and skills, so the more advantage you have, the more likely you are to win in battle.

Deoxys has four potential forms to take in Pokemon GO, all of which highlight a different skill, so it’s best you know the ins and outs to ensure you don’t come up against a form you’re not ready for. We’ve stripped down the four forms you might come up against should you find Deoxys in the wild, so read on to find out about each one.

How Many Forms Does Deoxys Take in Pokemon GO?

The four forms Deoxys takes in Pokemon GO cover attack, defense, speed, and normal. Generally, the normal form is the most common one you’ll encounter, but that doesn’t necessarily make it the strongest. In fact, the defense form is one of the strongest due to its high defense stat and the ability to take a few hits while maintaining a high attack.

Despite having different moves and abilities depending on which form you face, they all maintain the same psychic typing across the board. So, all four forms will be weak against Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type moves. However, given you have a strong CP Pokemon with multiple moves of these types, you’ll face no issue in taking it down within a raid and being able to catch it.

One of the downsides of Deoxys in Pokemon GO is the inability to change the form, unlike in mainline Pokemon games. Unfortunately, you’ll need to catch the forms individually if you want to have each of them on hand rather than being able to change the form of your Deoxys manually.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023