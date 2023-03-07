How to Change Deoxys Form in Pokemon Go

Image: Niantic

One of the things Deoxys is known for in the Pokemon franchise is changing its form depending on the environment, so it’s no surprise that this has been carried across in Pokemon GO. However, it’s not as simple as catching the species and letting it change form automatically, depending on your current position. There are some loopholes in its appearance that need to be taken into consideration.

Deoxys has four forms, defense, attack, speed, and normal — all of which can be encountered within Pokemon GO, so you’ll need to decide which form you want to catch when you initially encounter the species since its form doesn’t change as freely as you’d expect. Read on to discover everything there is to know about Deoxys and how you can manipulate its form in your game.

Can You Change Deoxys Form in Pokemon GO?

Unfortunately, there are no ways to trigger Deoxys to change form in Pokemon GO, and you will need to catch the form you’d prefer should you want a specific look for your Pokemon. All four of Dexoys’ forms are available within the game, so you’ll have ample opportunity to face the one you prefer, but once captured, there are no ways to change its form to a different appearance.

Each form Deoxys has will maintain a psychic type but have a different moveset to reflect their specialties. For example, the defense form will have moves like Counter, whereas the attack form will have fast, hard-hitting moves like poison jab. These are also worth considering if you’re deciding on which form to add to your party rather than just focusing on appearance.

Generally, the defense form Deoxys is the strongest competitor for best Deoxys form due to its high defense stat sitting at 330. Because of this, it has a great bulk to take even the hardest hits from enemies, and it had a relatively strong moveset to help deliver attacks when needed against even the most formidable enemies.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023