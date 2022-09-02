How To Activate A Fever In Pac-Man World Re-Pac

If you’re looking to work your way through all of the different trophies and achievements in Pac-Man World Re-Pac, you’ll have plenty of things to do to keep you occupied. One of the more exciting elements of the game is the Slot Machine that you’ll find awaiting you at the end of each level, where you’ll be able to test your luck to get some bountiful bonuses.

But, what if we told you that you may be able to sway luck in your favor with the Fever Mode? Here, we’ll teach you how to instantly activate Fever at these end-of-level portions, and the easiest way to ensure that you’ll be able to hit it big on these slots. Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter Fever Mode in Pac-Man World Re-Pac!

How To Enter Fever Mode In Pac-Man World Re-Pac

If you’re looking to ensure a stellar time at the slots, you’re going to want to make sure that you’re doing whatever possible to enter Fever Mode, where you’re almost guaranteed a way to build up your ever-growing stack of lives in the game. There are multiple different types of Fever Modes that you’ll be able to enter, seemingly at random, but you’ll have a surefire way to end the level in style.

To do this, you’ll want to make sure that you’re keeping an eye on your High-Score tab on the top right-hand side of the screen. As you collect Pac-Dots, Fruits, and PACMAN Letters, you’ll see that your score continues to grow, until you finish off the level. To ensure that you enter into this excellent end game type, you’ll want to ensure that you have an even score.

Either ending with 1,000 Points or 10,000, you’ll want to make sure that you’re completing a level with nothing but zeroes following your main numbers. Even if it’s something like 14,000 or 26,000, as long as you have no stragglers, you’re going to be able to enter this Fever mode and start scoring plenty of extra lives, which can also help you on your journey for more trophies and achievements.

And that’s all there is to it! If you’re struggling with another Slot Machine based trophy or achievement, we’ve also got you covered in our Pac-Man World Re-Pac Guide Section! Here, you’ll be able to find out all of the differences between the original and this remastered version, how to unlock the arcade machine on the beach, and how to get your hands on the Magic Key, so you can unlock every door in the game without needing to search for the Fruits above them!

Pac-Man World Re-Pac is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.