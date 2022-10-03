How To Beat The Pillar Climb Level in Bonelab: Tips And Tricks

One of the most exciting parts of Bonelab is the ability to interact with so much of the environment in unique ways. While other video games will allow you to climb up a tower to avoid drowning, you’ll need to act out the physical motions to make sure that you make it out of this perilous situation alive. But, if you don’t know where to go, how are you going to make it up to the top in time?

That’s where we come in to help save the day, as we’ve got a few tips and tricks to help you make it out of this tricky room without falling to your doom, or worse. Let’s strap our VR headsets on, and find out the easiest way to make it to the top as quickly as we can to complete the Pillar Climb level in Bonelab!

Tips & Tricks For Pillar Climb In Bonelab

While the game is an all-around excellent way for players to showcase what VR can do, there are quite a few times when you may feel lost, and not know where to go. As you make your way to the top, you may not be sure what character to choose, or what the best way up is going to be, so let’s find out everything you’ll need to know to survive.

Choose A Tall Avatar

One of the best things that you can do for this particular map is to choose a Tall Avatar, as their lanky limbs are going to come in handy plenty here. There are going to be plenty of moments that you’re going to need to grab onto a ledge at the last moment, and having the extra reach will help you in some scary situations. Plus, the length of their jumps is needed if you’re looking to skip over some of the sketchier situations you may encounter.

Learn How Far You Can Jump

As you make your way up this pillar, there are going to be plenty of ways that you’ll be able to save some time, especially if you know how far and how high you can jump. For example, there are a few sections where you’ll need to make a jump from the center of the pillar onto a rickety piece of wood. If you know how far you can make it, and how much verticality there is to your jumps, you may be able to skip a few sections and get up to the top faster than ever before.

Take Out The Turrets As Soon As Possible

As you approach the summit of your climb, you’ll have a new obstacle to deal with. These pesky turrets can cause some severe damage – or worse – knock you off of the ledge that you’re dangling on. This is instant death, so making sure that you’ve got a gun handy is going to be key to making this happen. While you may not be able to hit them all from down below, you’ll be able to hide as you ride up the small elevator to take the remaining turrets out at the top.

Don’t Be Afraid To Swing On Ropes

When you are working towards the top, there are going to be plenty of chances that you’ll come across to use your environment to your advantage. While you could jump up the side on the platforms, you could easily use the ropes that are hanging from the ceilings to your advantage. If your grip strength is good enough, you’ll be able to skip over quite a few different areas if you’re jumping along these ropes. One of the easiest ways to get up to the base quickly and easily.

Now that you’re ready, limber up and make the climb your muse. Make sure that you’re checking into our Bonelab Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out if Bonelab is Free To Play, how to fix the OpenXR Loader Error, and if the title has Cross-Buy between PC and Quest 2!

Bonelab is available now on PC and Meta Quest.