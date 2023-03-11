How to Become a Mechanical Engineer in BitLife

Image: BitLife

Selecting the best career for your character in BitLife starts when you begin school. If you want to graduate with flying colors and be free to follow whatever career path you want, you’ll need to study hard and keep your head down consistently to guarantee good grades, but if you bunk off, you may be lumped with a career like Roadkill Remover.

For any specialist field, there’s a high chance you’ll need to stay in full-time education until college, where you’ll need to head to pursue engineering. It’s not the easiest career to get into, but it pays off for any dedicated student and player, so if you think you’d like to give mechanical engineering a go, read on to find out the steps you need to take to land a position in the field.

Can You Become a Mechanical Engineer in BitLife?

In your early school years, you don’t need to focus too hard on what extracurricular activities you’re participating in as long as you’re studying hard and passing your classes. Dedicating the majority of your time to school and homework is the best way to heighten your smart stat and get decent grades for when you’re ready to go to college at 18, alongside the opportunity to earn a scholarship which shouldn’t be overlooked.

When picking your degree, you’ll need to find engineering since this will be your gateway to all things mechanical. Throughout college, continue your hard work and focus mostly on studying rather than partying or making many friends, which will help you graduate with a firm degree in engineering and open the opportunity to a few careers.

Now you’re a graduate and ready to face the world of work, navigate to the occupations menu and select full-time jobs. As you scroll, you may come across two positions labeled “Engineer I,” You must rely on the icon next to the title to determine which path to take. For the mechanical engineer position, you need to apply to the position with a silver gear icon rather than a purple flask, which is a standard engineer.

Once you’ve aced the interview and secured the job, you must focus on working up the ranks. Given your reputation of hard work, it won’t be too drastic a change of pace, but at least you’ll be raking in the cash and more flexible to have fun rather than just drowning in schoolwork.

- This article was updated on March 11th, 2023