How to Become a Mortician in BitLife

You can pursue a huge spectrum of careers in BitLife, from the glamorous side of fame to the more nitty-gritty side of Roadkill Removal, so regardless of your dream or ambition, there is bound to be a job for you. However, if you’re unsure of which path you want to take, there’s great flexibility in exploring potential careers to see what fits, no matter how bleak it may be.

Becoming a mortician in BitLife is a lengthy process that requires a lot of dedication, but for a player looking to complete the Woeful Wednesday challenge, it’s an essential process to take. That said, if you stick to the books and school and spare no time for partying or socializing, there’s a great chance you can land a job as a mortician pretty quickly. So read on to find out everything you need to do to guarantee a career.

How Can You Become a Mortician in BitLife?

To become a mortician in Bitlife, you’ll need to focus on getting a degree in Biology. To do this, you’ll need to achieve a high smart stat through school and dedicate a lot of your spare time to studying and reading rather than any of the social sides of school. Once you finish high school, you’ll need to go to college to study biology.

Related: How to Become a Famous DJ in BitLife

Once you’ve landed a position on a Biology degree at University, continue to dedicate your time to studying to ensure that you come out of school with the best chance at a career in the field. Once you graduate, check the occupation menu to see if mortician appears. Once you’ve selected the position, a high smart stat will help you ace the interview and land you the job.

However, if the mortician career doesn’t immediately appear, closing the app and restarting it will refresh your available jobs. It’s best to repeat this method until it does appear if you don’t want to lose any momentum running off the back of graduating. Before you know it, you’re bound to land the job of your dreams!

- This article was updated on February 25th, 2023