How to Become a Receptionist in BitLife

Image: BitLife

There is a huge spectrum of fun jobs you can pursue in BitLife, and while some will have you putting your life on the line every shift, sometimes a simple structure like a 9 to 5 receptionist job will do the trick for any player looking to get an easy job and a steady income to help cover the bills and occasionally treat yourself. Fortunately, it’s one of the easier jobs you can pursue too.

As with most jobs, you won’t be able to access a receptionist position until your Bitizen is at least 18 years old. Usually, it’s best to study hard throughout all your school years to guarantee your best shot at a career, but with a receptionist position, you won’t necessarily have to sacrifice all your spare time to hitting the books. So, if you’re ready for some regularity in your career, read on to find out how exactly you can become a receptionist.

When Can You Become a Receptionist in BitLife?

When your character reaches 18 and graduates high school, you won’t need to worry about getting a scholarship or going to college to score a decent job. All you have to do is go to the occupations menu and scroll until you see the Receptionist role, marked with a little desk bell icon and a corporate tag.

Related: How to Complete the Nine to Five Challenge in BitLife

Even though having high smart stats isn’t an essential step to becoming a receptionist, it’s still worth spending a little time studying hard to ace the interview when you land the position. If the career doesn’t show up straight away, which it might not, given just how many jobs are available within the game, it’s best to close the app and re-open it to refresh the occupations on offer.

In addition, a receptionist position may not have the highest starting salary, but there is a lot of space to work your way up the ranks and land a significantly better position later down the line. For a first-time job straight out of school, it’s a decent position without any restrictions.

- This article was updated on March 18th, 2023