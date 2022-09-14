How to Catch Kartana in Pokemon GO and Can It Be Shiny?

If you’re looking to add another excellent Ultra Beast to your team in Pokemon GO, you’ll need to be ready to bring the pain to Kartana. While they may be small, they’re also incredibly mighty and won’t be brought down without a fight. However, once you do have this monster on your team, you’ll be able to bring the pain to those that dare challenge you.

But, how do you get your hands on this excellent new Pokemon? Let’s get into all of the details, and find out when you’ll be able to get them, and where you’ll need to be to make this happen. Here’s all of the information that you’ll need to know about Kartana, the smallest Ultra Beast of them all.

How To Get Kartana In Pokemon GO

If you’re looking to find this Ultra Beast, you’re going to need to make sure that you’re located in the right part of the world. With the Ultra Beasts that are making their way into the game, you’ll need to make sure that you’re located in the Northern Hemisphere to get your hands on Kartana, while players in the Southern Hemisphere will have a chance to catch Celesteela.

Now that you’ve made sure that you’re in the right spot, get yourself ready to take on this monster in a 5-Star Raid, where you and your friends will be able to challenge them to a battle to the end. Once you have defeated it, you’ll be ready to put your capture skills to the test and hopefully add a few to your team!

While some players have had a bit of early access to these Pokemon, all trainers will get a chance to get their hands on a few of them, once the Test Your Mettle event goes live, players all around the world have a chance to battle and capture these new Ultra Beasts. However, if you’re looking to get your hands on them, and are in the wrong hemisphere, you’ll be able to join a Remote Raid if you have a friend in the opposite part of the world, giving you a chance to find them, no matter where you are.

Can Kartana Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

If you’re looking to add another Shiny Pokemon to your team, you may be a bit sad to realize that you won’t be able to add this Ultra Beast to your team in its Shiny form. Much like all of the other Ultra Beasts added into the game so far, there is currently no Shiny Variant available, but there is a chance that they could be coming in the future. Make sure that you’re keeping an eye peeled on all of the events that are happening in the world of Pokemon GO to see if they’re going to finally make their debut!

And that’s everything that you’ll need to know about how to catch a Kartana in Pokemon GO! If you’re loving everything that the game has to offer, make sure that you’re checking into our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out when the next Community Day is, the best accessories for your Pokemon GO Adventures, and if you should invest in an Auto-Catcher for your favorite mobile game!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on September 14th, 2022