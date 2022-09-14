How to Catch Togedemaru in Pokemon GO and Can It Be Shiny?

It seems that it’s cute mouse summer in Pokemon GO, now that another Electric-type monster has decided to join the fray. Starting in an upcoming event, you’ll be able to get your hands on Togedemaru, the Electric/Steel-type introduced in Generation VII, but there are a few questions that may linger, such as how to get your hands on some, and if they can be Shiny?

Let’s dive right in and see what all of the fuss is about, and show you what you’ll need to do to make this happen. As you get out into the world once more on your quest to find more Pokemon, here’s what you’ll need to do to find and capture a Togedemaru in Pokemon GO, and if they have a chance to be Shiny in the game!

How To Catch Togedemaru In Pokemon GO

If you’re wanting to add this adorable little fluff ball to your team in Pokemon GO, you’re going to need to wait for the Test Your Mettle event to start up shortly. Once this event has gone live, you’ll be able to find this little guy no matter where you are, thanks to their enhanced spawn rate during the event. Making sure that you have plenty of Pokeballs is going to be key to catching as many as possible!

However, if you’re not having any luck finding them on your adventures, you’ll also be able to showcase your battle power and challenge them in 1-Star Raids that will be popping up during this event, as well! If you have a team of powerful monsters, this is going to be quite an easy task, but if you’re newer to the game, you may need to have a few friends join you to bring them down.

Can Togedemaru Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

While this little mouse may be adorable on its own merits, you may be wanting to add a Shiny version to your team. Unfortunately, there is currently no way to get a Shiny Togedemaru in Pokemon GO just yet. But, don’t fret, as Niantic tends to add in a new Pokemon, and then add their Shiny variant down the line, usually during another event, so while you may not be able to get one now, utilize the candy bonuses to level up a Shiny when they do become available in the game!

And that’s everything you’ll need to know about Togedemaru in Pokemon GO! Now that you’ve got all of your information, make sure that you’re checking out our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to add Kartana and Celesteela, the newest Ultra Beasts, to your team, as well as Mega Aggron making their debut in the game! If you’re needing to spice up your adventures, find out the best accessories to use in Pokemon GO, as well!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.