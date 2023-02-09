How to Change Your Name in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an RPG that allows you to create your very own witch or wizard and even give them a name. However, if you’ve named your character a name that you regret or want to change for any reason, is there a way to do that in Hogwarts Legacy?

Can You Change Your Name in Hogwarts Legacy?

You can’t change your character’s name in Hogwarts Legacy. Once you’ve given your character a first and last name and have begun your journey, there is no way to change your name.

Similar to the romance options, the rules around changing your name in Hogwarts Legacy are strict. While you can change your hairstyle, hair color, complexion, eye color, and more in the game at a shop in Hogsmeade, there is no shop that you can go to that will change your name and allow you to become a completely different person.

As you play through Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll notice that your character talks a lot, since they are the main character and everything. If you have subtitles on, you’ll see your character’s name all the time. Because of this, it is important that you give your character a good name that you won’t mind seeing over and over again.

That’s the long and short of name changing in Hogwarts Legacy. It’s a lot like picking your house: once you’ve selected it, you can’t go back. If you need help picking a solid name for your magical character, be sure to check out this Hogwarts Legacy name generator.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023