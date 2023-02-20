How to Claim Pre-Order Bonus and DLC in Like a Dragon Ishin

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are plenty of resources, upgrade materials, and trooper cards to grind for in Like a Dragon Ishin, but you can get a headstart on the grind with pre-order bonuses and deluxe edition DLC content. Like most games, Like a Dragon Ishin gives you a bundle of early-game crafting materials and healing items — among other things — to let you focus more on the story in the opening chapters of the game. You won’t be able to get your bonuses right from the start, however, so here’s what you need to do to claim your deluxe edition DLC, pre-order bonuses, or free DLC items in Like a Dragon Ishin.

How to Claim DLC in Like a Dragon Ishin

Before you can claim your DLC in Like a Dragon Ishin, you need to complete the first chapter of the game that takes place in Tosa. After the introduction is over, you’ll begin the second chapter of the game at Teradaya, your hub for the remainder of this historical adventure.

There, you’ll find Bakumatsu Bob. He’s a familiar face if you’ve played previous Yakuza or Like a Dragon games and he handles all of your DLC needs in Ishin as well. Just speak to him in the kitchen corner to access any DLC content that you’ve installed. That includes any free DLC as well, like the cameo trooper pack featuring Kenny Omega, Rahul Kohli, Nyanners, and more.

If you have the deluxe edition of Like a Dragon Ishin or just have plenty of free DLC waiting for you, the redemption process can take frustratingly long since the game requires you to manually save your progress before claiming anything. You can only claim DLC packs one at a time too, so it’ll take a few minutes to get everything. It’s worth noting that your DLC must be installed before booting Like a Dragon Ishin in order for it to show up in Bakumatsu Bob’s inventory.

Like a Dragon Ishin’s DLC packs will give you a nice early game boost with bonus crafting materials, healing items, and valuables that can be exchanged for large sums of cash. You can use that money to upgrade your sword and gun at the local blacksmith or bet it all on chicken races to potentially earn even more.

- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023