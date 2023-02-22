How to complete the Warzone 2 DMZ Missing Person Mission

Image: Activision

With the newest season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the DMZ game mode has seen a reset to everyone’s ranking with the various factions. As such, people are racing to get their ranks back to tier five again. One mission that seems to be standing in a lot of gamer’s way is the missing person missing for the Legion faction. let’s go over how you can complete the missing person mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Warzone 2 DMZ Missing Person Letter Location

This quest is broken into two parts with the first part having you visit the good old Al Mazrah map. Once there you just need to make your way to Sarrif Bay and visit the local bathhouse in the town. There will be a few AI present in the town but unless a stronghold is nearby you shouldn’t have to worry too much.

The bathhouse can be found on the North side of the city with a gas station to the West of it. Simply walk in the front door of the bathhouse and grab the driver’s letter than is sitting on the edge of the fountain inside.

With the letter in your bag, you just need to extract the location with it to complete the first part of the quest. However, just grabbing the letter and going feels like a bit of a waste so why not complete some other missions while here?

Warzone 2 DMZ Missing Person Letter Plant Location

With the letter in your bag and you safely extracted from Al Mazrah, you will now need to take a trip to the new Ashika Island map. Since this map is much smaller, you will have an easier time getting around and completing all the new tasks on it, but you will need to be more worried about running into other players.

There is also a whole new set of weapon case rewards that you can get if you feel like risking it all to collect them. However, if you just want to complete the missing person mission, you will need to make your way to Oganikku Farms.

Once there you will want to make your way inside the B apartment complex on the South Eastern side of the area. Be careful as the other side of the apartments can spawn as a stronghold thus increasing the amount of AI and the risk of other players showing up.

You don’t need a keycard to get inside the apartment for your quest. You just need to walk up to the top floor of the complex and go into room B7. Once inside you will want to plant the letter next to the fridge in the apartment.

With that, the mission person’s quest should complete on the spot. Although the quest does say something about needing to survive and extract, once you plant the letter you are done with it.

Since you don’t need to worry about dying now, why not go for the new TAQ-56 blueprint that was added with Ashika Island? Although you could also use this time to try to rack up some extra cash by selling some items you have already looted.

- This article was updated on February 22nd, 2023