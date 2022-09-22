How to Cook Fiddlehead Soup in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy gives players the ability to prepare a wide variety of both dishes and drinks, all capable of healing the Wanderer while also offering great buffs. With that said, among the many dishes available, the Fiddlehead Soup really sets itself apart, thanks to its effect and the fact that the dish does not use any high-end ingredients. But how can you cook it? Now, in order to help you to master the craft in TOF and prepare the perfect full-course meal for Cocoritter during the Aida Cafe Event, here’s how to cook the Fiddlehead Soup entrée in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy Fiddlehead Soup Recipe

In order to cook the Fiddlehead Soup entrée in Tower of Fantasy, you need to gather two Fiddleheads and four Lettuces. Once you gathered the necessary items, you will be able to cook the dish and automatically unlock its recipe by heading to a cooking robot and then going to Creation. It’s important to point out that, when cooking the dish for the first time, we highly recommend that you make use of at least 12 ingredients, in this case, 4 Fiddleheads and 8 Lettuces, as doing so will massively decrease the chances of something going wrong during the cooking, which will result in both a portly made stew and on the waste of the ingredients.

To recap, here are all the ingredients needed to cook the entrée in Tower of Fantasy:

2x Fiddleheads

4x Lettuce

Where to Find Fiddleheads

You can find Fiddleheads in Tower of Fantasy in selected areas in the Banges region. More specifically, you can find large quantities of it in the Banges Tech area.

