The redux of Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2‘s Season of the Worthy has brought with it the new Flawless Title and Seal, which are rewarded for completing certain Triumphs related to the high-stakes, high-sweat PvP event. Like the Almighty Seal, the Flawless Title has been introduced in Season 10, but it differs in that it’s not limited by the season.

In other words, Guardians can still earn the Flawless Title and Seal in future seasons, though Bungie has not yet stated how long it will be available for. That said, the Triumphs detailed in this guide pertain to the Season of the Worthy. They may or may not change over time, but all Triumphs must be obtained in a single season in order to receive the Title.

Flawless Triumphs

There are five total Triumphs that must be completed to earn the Flawless Title and Seal:

Trials of Osiris: Veteran Disciple – Trophies from conquest in Trials of Osiris.

This Triumph requires you to complete the requirements for the Trials of Osiris: Veteran Disciple Badge on a single character. Collect all of the following: Trials of Osiris Armor Set: Hunter, Titan, or Warlock Exile Armor 2.0 – complete set of five pieces for one character. Trials of Osiris Weapons: The Scholar, Eye of Sol, Astral Horizon, Exile’s Curse, The Summoner, Tomorrow’s Answer. More information on the armor and weapons above can be found in this article.

Note that this Triumph/Badge will have to be progressed over many weeks due to the rotation of Trials rewards drops. Start this Triumph as soon as possible to allow yourself time to collect everything.

Confidence is High – Complete a Flawless Passage of Confidence during the current Season.

Safe Harbor – After visiting the Lighthouse at least once, assist another player in reaching the Lighthouse for their first time ever.

Guardian of the Lighthouse – Win (10) matches on a ticket after reaching 7 wins during the current Season.

To clarify these Triumph requirements: You must accumulate 10 more wins on a ticket that you already accrued 7 wins on (though it’s unclear if these have to be 7 flawless wins or not). DO NOT reset your ticket after getting 7 wins. Keep it active and any wins made on it thereafter will count toward the Triumph’s progress. If you end up filling up your losses on this ticket, reset it and purchase another. Get another 7 wins on the new ticket. Any wins acquired on this ticket after the initial 7 will also count toward the Triumph’s progress, adding to the wins you made on the previous ticket. Basically, any wins completed on a ticket AFTER the first 7 wins made on that same ticket will count towards this Triumph. Tickets expire at the weekly reset, though it is not certain if progress from one weekend will carry over to another. To play it safe, get all of this done in one Trials weekend.



This is the Way – Complete a Flawless Passage on 4 different maps during the current Season.

Once all of these Triumphs are completed in their entirety, be sure to collect them from the Flawless Seal section of the “Triumphs” tab, located in your game menu, to secure your new Flawless Title.