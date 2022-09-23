How to Easily Dislodge a Runaway Boulder with a Slide Kick in Fortnite

A new set of Week 1 challenges are here in Fortnite and one of them requires you to dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kick. Completing this quest will give you 20K XP, just like the hunting wildlife challenge and busting through doors are Cloudy Condos and No Sweat Insurance. So without further adieu, here is how to dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kick in Fortnite.

How to Dislodge a Runaway Boulder with a Slide Kick in Fortnite

The easiest way to complete this challenge is to start at the location with no trees west of Reality Tree. There are four boulders in this area, so if you mess up on your first one, there are plenty more boulders to try on.

Once you are in the clearing west of Reality Tree, all you need to do is find a boulder and use your melee weapon to damage it. Each swing of your weapon does 50 damage, so pay close attention to the boulder’s health bar.

Once the boulder is at five to 30 health, take a few steps back, then sprint and slide right into the boulder. Though it may take two tries, by sliding right at the boulder, you will dislodge it and complete the quest.

The wording of the quest is strange. You don’t need to first dislodge it and then chase it down and slide into it. You also don’t need to press any special buttons to slide kick. You will automatically slide kick when you run into objects while sliding. Simply slide into a boulder while it is stationary to complete the quest.

If you need help with other Week 1 quests like how to drive different types of Chromed vehicles or you just want to keep up with the latest Fortnite trends, visit our Fortnite page for more.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS & PC.c