Both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet feature the return of a wide array of Pokémon, like the fan-favorite normal type Chansey, who has one of the biggest HP pools in the game and is capable of learning Normal, Fairy, Psychic, and Water-type moves. But how can you evolve your Happiny into a Chansey in the games? Now, to answer that and more, here’s how to evolve Happiny into Chansey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Evolve Happiny into Chansey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Differently from many other Pokémon which need specific items to evolve, such as Floette, Kirlia, and Snorunt, you can evolve Happiny into Chansey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet by equipping her with an Oval Stone and then leveling her up once during the daytime while wearing the item. Once you evolve your Happiny into a Chansey you only need to rise your friendship with her to a certain level and then level her up to evolve her into a Blissey.

To recap. here’s how to evolve your Happiny into a Chansey in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Get an Oval Stone.

Equip your Happiny with the item.

with the item. Level Happiny up while holding the item in order to evolve them into a Chansey.

With that said, you can speed up the leveling process by making use of Exp. and Rare Candy, both of which can be gained from exploration and by completing Tera Raids all over Paldea. It’s important to point out that, the highest the Tera Raid level, the better will be its set of rewards.

How to Get an Oval Stone

You can find Oval Stones scattered all over Paldea. More specifically, we were able to find a few while exploring the Asado Desert area.

