How-to-Evolve-Misdreavus-into-Mismagius-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

Evolution Stones are an essential item for trainers to collect during their adventure through Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet since they will become incredibly helpful to have on hand when you begin the lengthy process of completing your Pokedex. However, for a Pokemon like Misdreavus, no amount of friendship or leveling will do the trick and trigger evolution, and you will need to utilize one of these precious stones to evolve this ghostly Pokemon. So, if you want to evolve Misdreavus into Mismagius, read on.

When Does Misdreavus Evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

To evolve your Misdreavus into Mismagius, you must expose your Pokemon to a Dusk Stone. Luckily, unlike other evolution stones, such as a Moon Stone, this item is available for sale in the three Delibird Presents around the region. These stores can be found in Mesagoza, Cascarrafa, and Levincia, all of which you travel to during your adventure, so you should have fast travel points to at least one, if not all, locations. Buying the Dusk Stone will cost 3’000 Pokedollars, and once you have purchased one, you can immediately hand it to Misdreavus to trigger the evolution progress. If you’re particularly strapped for cash, you can also find this stone as an item hidden in a Pokeball across the map, but there’s no way to say precisely where they spawn.

Unfortunately, evolution stones are single-use, so you will need to purchase another if you want to evolve another Pokemon that requires a specific item. In addition to this, Misdreavus will need to be in your party before you attempt to evolve one since you can only use bag items on your Party Pokemon. Despite its ghost-type, you can also complete the evolution process at any point in the day, and it’s not restricted to any specific level either. So if you were desperate to evolve Misdreavus into Mismagius, you could do so even at an incredibly low level to make the most of the new species.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022