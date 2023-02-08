How to Fix Black Screen on Launch in Hogwarts Legacy

If you are just now getting into Hogwarts Legacy and experiencing a black screen right when it launches, then you’ve got an error, my friend. And no, casting Lumos won’t fix this dark situation. Here is how to fix the black screen issue in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Fix Black Screen in Hogwarts Legacy

There have been many issues with Hogwarts Legacy on PC. For those that are playing during early access, there seem to be a few more bugs to iron out before Hogwarts Legacy’s official release date. Fortunately, there are a few techniques you can try to get rid of the black screen bug.

The first thing you’ll want to do is confirm that you have the most up-to-date graphics card drivers. To do this, click the start menu and search “Device Manager.” Open that window and click the dropdown arrow for “Display adapters.” Right-click your graphics card and select update the driver.

While you’re checking for updates, you’ll want to install any general Windows updates that are available. This will allow your PC to be as up-to-date as possible, making it more prepared to launch Hogwarts Legacy.

The last thing you can try is to go into your local Hogwarts Legacy files, assuming you’ve fully downloaded the game. Open the “Properties” window of your Hogwarts Legacy files by finding them in your Local Disk files and right-clicking on them.

With the Properties window open, go to the Compatibility tab and check the “Disable full-screen optimizations” box. Select “Apply” and “Ok” and try to launch Hogwarts Legacy. This should help disable any black screen issues you may be experiencing, but if it doesn’t, you can revert what you have done.

Hopefully, doing these things fixes your Hogwarts Legacy black screen issue. If you have launched the game successfully, make sure you have the best PC performance settings applied before you begin playing as the right settings will greatly increase your experience of the game.

If you have any other errors, like the Twitch Drops not working or being unable to connect to WB Games, check back in with us for help.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023