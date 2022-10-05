How to Fix the “Player is in a Different Version of Overwatch” Error in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is finally here but it is trapping friends from playing with each other thanks to the “Player is in a Different Version of Overwatch” error code. Though it is no surprise that Overwatch 2 has long queues and some annoying bugs that are making Overwatch 1 skins not appear in Overwatch 2, you should be able to crossplay Overwatch 2 with your friends. Here is how to fix the “Player is in a Different Version of Overwatch” bug in Overwatch 2.

How to Fix the “Player is in a Different Version of Overwatch” Bug

Overwatch 2 is a game that is okay on your own but extremely fun when playing multiplayer with up to four friends. The “Player is in a Different Versions of Overwatch” error code is keeping friends apart in Overwatch 2, and that is not fun. This issue blocks any invites you try to send to specific friends.

To fix this issue, make sure that your friends have the most updated version of Overwatch 2 and that they aren’t still on Overwatch 1. Your Overwatch friends list will remain the same in Overwatch 2, but in order to play with your friends, you all need the most up-to-date Overwatch 2.

With that cleared up, if you and your friends are on the same platform, you can try to invite them through the platform’s friends list. Whether you are on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or PC, go to your friends list on your platform, the one outside of Overwatch 2, and send an invite there.

Overwatch 2 players have found a successful workaround to this issue by unfriending their friends and inviting them through the “Recent Players” tab. This is a tedious method of playing with your friends, but for some reason, it negates the “Player is in a Different Version of Overwatch” bug.

If you have tried all of these potential fixes, the unfortunate truth is that Blizzard needs to fix this bug. Since there is a flood of new Overwatch 2 players and several DDoS server attacks, Blizzard is trying their best to fix these new Overwatch 2 bugs.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.