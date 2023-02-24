How to Get All Three Broom Upgrades in Hogwarts Legacy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking to upgrade your broom to its full potential in Hogwarts Legacy? While there are a total of 13 brooms in the game, there are only three broom upgrades that players can apply to all brooms. You must meet specific requirements through a few side quests to unlock these broom upgrades. This guide will explain the side quests that need to be done to obtain these upgrades.

How to Unlock Every Broom Upgrade in Hogwarts Legacy

After you buy your first broom from Sprintwitches in Hogsmeade for 600 Galleons, you can start the steps to upgrade this broom to its maximum potential. As you continue the main story, side quests will become available to upgrade and fill your broom’s three slots. The upgrades and following side quests are listed below.

Related: 4 Best Brooms in Hogwarts Legacy.

Broom Upgrade 1 – Complete the side quest called “Flight Quest.” This upgrade will improve your broom’s overall speed and acceleration.

– Complete the side quest called “Flight Quest.” This upgrade will improve your broom’s overall speed and acceleration. Broom Upgrade 2 – Complete the side quest called “Sweeping the Competition.” This upgrade further improves your broom’s overall speed and acceleration.

– Complete the side quest called “Sweeping the Competition.” This upgrade further improves your broom’s overall speed and acceleration. Broom Upgrade 3 – Complete the side quest called “The Sky is the Limit.” This upgrade will further improve your broom’s overall speed and acceleration.

Remember that as you upgrade your broom, you will need a good amount of Galleons to purchase them officially. For example, upgrade one will cost you 1,000, upgrade two will cost you 4,000, and upgrade three will cost you a whopping 7,500 Galleons.

If you find yourself completing these side quests but cannot afford these upgrades, you can sell your gear to any store in Hogsmeade to help you afford them. Also, an excellent way to make money is to kill dark wizards found in camps, who usually drop a good amount of Galleon.

Now that you understand how to upgrade your broom and the requirements take the time to learn where you can find all thirteen brooms. They are spread throughout the Wizarding world and may take time, but the effort is worth the reward!

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023