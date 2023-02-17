How to Get and Craft Wiggenweld Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

Image: Avalanche Studios

No matter how skilled you are in a wizarding duel, there comes a time when things can get overwhelming in Hogwarts Legacy. Whether you’re getting smacked by a Troll or swarmed by Dugbogs, knowing how to survive is essential because you won’t be able to progress if you keep avoiding these pesky creatures forever. That’s where the healing potion, namely the Wiggenweld potion, comes in handy. If you’re looking to stock up on this potion, make sure you know how to get and craft the Wiggenweld potion in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to Buy Wiggenweld Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

The easiest and most direct way to get Wiggenweld Potion is to buy it from J. Pippins’ Potions Shops in Hogsmeade. All you need is 100 Galleons, and you’ll be able to purchase a Wiggenweld Potion. However, this is the most expensive option and is not recommended if you’re on a budget.

Related: How to Get and Craft Invisibility Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

If you’re looking for a cheaper option, you can craft the Wiggenweld potion yourself. This only requires a few ingredients, which can all be found in various locations around the game world. Outside of buying and crafting, you can also obtain Wiggenweld potions when doing main story quests and exploring the world.

How to Craft Wiggenweld Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

To craft the Wiggenweld Potion in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to collect two ingredients: x1 Horklump Juice and x1 Dittany Leaves. Horklump Juice looks like a mushroom and can be found in caves all over the game world. You can easily identify a Horklump Juice by its distinct purple-ish cap and stem.

The second ingredient needed to craft the Wiggenweld Potion is Dittany Leaves. These can be purchased in Hogsmeade or grown in small pots in the Room of Requirement. Once the Dittany Leaves are fully grown, you can harvest them and add them to your inventory.

Once you have collected all the necessary ingredients, you’re ready to craft a Wiggenweld Potion using the Potions Station in the Room of Requirement or Potions Classroom. Simply interact with the Potions Stations, select Wiggenweld Potion, wait for 30 seconds, and you’ll have yourself a bottle of Wiggenweld potion you can use.

Getting your hands on Wiggenweld Potion is essential for success in Hogwarts Legacy. Make sure to stock up on it whenever possible, so you’re never caught without it in a pinch. With this guide, you should have no trouble getting and crafting Wiggenweld Potion in Hogwarts Legacy.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023