In Fire Emblem Engage, players can make use of both Master and Second Seals in order to either change the class of select units or reset their level while keeping all already gained stats. With that said, given their use, is no wonder that those seals, much like the game’s permanent stat-boosting items, are pretty difficult to come by early in the game. But can you actively farm them? Now, in order to help you bring the most out of your army as you fight to fulfill your destiny, here’s how to get and farm Second Seals on Fire Emblem Engage.

How to Get and Farm Second Seals on Fire Emblem Engage

The most well-known way to get Second Seals in the game can be done by purchasing them from the game’s shop, where they will be available for 2,500 Gold each. The seals can also be acquired by opening treasure chests, a feat only achievable while controlling a character of the thief class, defeating thieves, beating elite enemies/bosses, as well as by completing main chapters and paralogues.

With that said, the best way to farm the seals can be done by simply purchasing them from the game’s store. Although the store will only feature a small amount during the early and mid-game stages, you will be able to buy as many as you like later on, so we advise you to save your gold and only spend it when really needed,

You can play Fire Emblem Engage right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023