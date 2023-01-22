The Best Gifts for All Characters in Fire Emblem Engage

If you’re looking to raise your Support Ranks in Fire Emblem Engage, Gifts are a fantastic way to easily raise your relationship with each Unit. After all, who doesn’t love gifts? Actual gifts. Not the horse excrement you found by the barns.
Raising a Unit’s Support with your player character will improve their performance when battling together, unlock interesting conversations, and can even lead to marriage. If you have an eye on a specific someone or just need to strengthen your heroes, you can find the best Gifts for all Fire Emblem Engage characters below.
Fire Emblem Engage Gift Guide — Best Gifts, Gift Locations, and How They Work
Where to Obtain Gifts
Gifts can either be picked up in the Somniel and Post-Battle areas or purchased from the Flea Market, which becomes available after beating Chapter 13. You can view what gifts you currently own by entering the Menu and selecting Storehouse.
How to Give Gifts in Fire Emblem Engage
You can give characters Gifts in Fire Emblem Engage by visiting them on The Somniel and selecting the Gift option. Every character has their own preferences on which Gifts they adore and which they can’t stand the sight of.
Loved Gifts will raise their Support Rank significantly, while Hated Gifts won’t raise it at all. Liked Gifts — which are gifts that don’t fit into either category — will raise their Support Rank by a small amount.
There are three Gifts you will come across often when exploring the Somniel:
- Every character loves a Spirit Gem, offering an easy way to raise Support at the beginning of the game.
- Every character likes Pretty Pebbles.
- Every character “hates” Horse Manure. Who knew? Each of your units will react uniquely to being given literal animal waste. This can be positive, but it won’t raise your Support Rank at all.
All Loved and Hated Gifts in Fire Emblem Engage
|Character
|Loved Gifts
|Hated Gifts
|Vander
|Dragon Scripture
Fine Quill Pen
Quality Kerchief
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
Spirit Gem
|Dried Meat
Horse Manure
Large Plate
Lovely Candle
Playing Cards
Spicy Seasonings
Strong Perfume
|Framme
|Antler Earrings
Chrysanthemum
Dragon Scripture
Flower Wreath
Lovely Candle
Muscle Balm
Quality Kerchief
Spirit Gem
Strong Perfume
Sun Visor
Training Weights
|Elyos History
Horse Manure
Philosophy Book
Spooky Scroll
|Clanne
|Dragon Scripture
Elyos History
Fairy-Tale Book
Fine Quill Pen
Large Plate
Philosophy Book
Poetry Book
Quality Kerchief
Spirit Gem
Tea Leaves
White Clover
|Bandages
Butterfly Net
Field Guide
Fishing Bait
Horse Manure
Muscle Balm
Spooky Scroll
Sun Visor
Training Weight
Utility Knife
|Alfred
|Bandages
Dragon Scripture
Flower Wreath
Horn
Lentil Flower
Muscle Balm
Spirit Gem
Strong Perfume
Training Weight
White Clover
|Horse Manure
Sewing Kit
Sharp Chisel
Sheep Wool
Spicy Seasonings
|Anna
|Cute Apron
Fine Quill Pen
Landscape Art
Large Plate
Lovely Candle
Quality Kerchief
Sewing Kit
Sharp Chisel
Sheep Wool
Spirit Gem
Tea Leaves
Utility Knife
White Clover
Yogurt
|Butterfly Net
Dried Meat
Field Guide
Fishing Bait
Horse Manure
Spicy Seasonings
Spooky Scroll
|Boucheron
|Dragon Scripture
Elyos History
Fairy-Tale Book
Fishing Bait
Landscape Art
Poetry Book
Spirit Gem
Sun Visor
|Horse Manure
Sewing Kit
Sharp Chisel
Sheep Wool
Spooky Scroll
|Etie
|Bandages
Dragon Scripture
Dried Meat
Flower Wreath
Lentil Flower
Muscle Balm
Spirit Gem
Tea Leaves
Training Weight
|Horse Manure
Quality Kerchief
Sewing Kit
Sharp Chisel
Sheep Wool
|Céline
|Antler Earrings
Dragon Scripture
Elyos History
Fairy-Tale Book
Flower Wreath
Lentil Flower
Lovely Candles
Poetry Book
Quality Kerchief
Spirit Gem
Strong Perfume
Tea Leaves
|Fancy Dagger
Horse Manure
Sharp Chisel
Spicy Seasonings
|Louis
|Dragon Scripture
Flower Wreath
Large Plate
Lentil Flower
Poetry Book
Spirit Gem
Tea Leaves
White Clover
|Horse Manure
Sharp Chisel
Spicy Seasonings
Utility Knife
|Chloé
|Animal Treats
Bear Carving
Butterfly Net
Dragon Scripture
Dried Meat
Fairy-Tale Book
Field Guide
Poetry Book
Spicy Seasonings
Spirit Gem
Sun Visor
|Cute Apron
Horse Manure
Large Plate
Tea Leaves
White Clover
|Jean
|Bandages
Bear Carving
Butterfly Net
Dragon Scripture
Elyos History
Fairy-Tale Book
Field Guide
Fine Quill Pen
Philosophy Book
Poetry Book
Spirit Gem
Tea Leaves
|Dried Meat
Horse Manure
Large Plate
Lovely Candle
Muscle Balm
Playing Cards
Spicy Seasonings
Sun Visor
Training Weight
|Diamant
|Bandages
Dried Meat
Elyos History
Fancy Dagger
Fine Quill Pen
Fishing Bait
Muscle Balm
Philosophy Book
Sharp Chisel
Spirit Gem
Training Weight
Utility Knife
|Bear Carving
Cute Apron
Flower Wreath
Horse Manure
Large Plate
Lovely Candle
Playing Cards
Strong Perfume
|Amber
|Animal Treats
Bear Carving
Butterfly Net
Field Guide
Large Plate
Muscle Balm
Roasted Yam
Spirit Gem
Tea Leaves
Utility Knife
White Clover
Yogurt
|Cute Apron
Dried Meat
Horse Manure
Philosophy Book
Quality Kerchief
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
Spicy Seasonings
|Jade
|Animal Treats
Bear Carving
Butterfly Net
Elyos History
Fairy-Tale Book
Field Guide
Fine Quill Pen
Muscle Balm
Poetry Book
Spirit Gem
Sun Visor
|Horse Manure
Lovely Candle
Playing Cards
Quality Kerchief
Strong Perfume
|Alcryst
|Elyos History
Fairy-Tale Book
Fine Quill Pen
Fishing Bait
Muscle Balm
Philosophy Book
Poetry Book
Spirit Gem
Sun Visor
|Antler Earrings
Horse Manure
Large Plate
Lovely Candle
Playing Cards
Quality Kerchief
Strong Perfume
|Citrinne
|Elyos History
Fairy-Tale Book
Fine Quill Pen
Flower Wreath
Lily
Lovely Candle
Muscle Balm
Philosophy Book
Quality Kerchief
Spirit Gem
Tea Leaves
|Cute Apron
Horse Manure
Large Plate
Sewing Kit
Sharp Chisel
Sheep Wool
Utility Knife
White Clover
|Lapis
|Animal Treats
Bear Carving
Butterfly Net
Field Guide
Muscle Balm
Roasted Yam
Sewing Kit
Sharp Chisel
Sheep Wool
Spirit Gem
Training Weight
Utility Knife
White Clover
|Antler Earrings
Fine Quill Pen
Horse Manure
Lovely Candle
Quality Kerchief
Strong Perfume
|Yunaka
|Bandages
Fancy Dagger
Fishing Bait
Large Plate
Muscle Balm
Playing Cards
Roasted Yam
Training Weight
Utility Knife
Yogurt
Spirit Gem
|Animal Treats,
Bear Carving
Butterfly Net
Fairy-Tale Book
Field Guide
Horse Manure
Landscape Painting
Large Plate
Playing Cards
Strong Perfume
|Saphir
|Bandages
Fancy Dagger
Fishing Bait
Large Plate
Muscle Balm
Playing Cards
Roasted Yam
Spirit Gem
Training Weight
Utility Knife
Yogurt
|Antler Earrings
Bear Carving
Cute Apron
Fine Quill Pen
Flower Wreath
Horse Manure
Lovely Candle
Quality Kerchief
Sewing Kit
Sharp Chisel
Sheep Wool
Strong Perfume
|Timerra
|Animal Treats
Antler Earrings
Bear Carving
Butterfly Net
Dried Meat
Horn
Large Plate
Lovely Candle
Playing Cards
Quality Kerchief
Spirit Gem
Strong Perfume
|Fairy-Tale Book
Horse Manure
Sewing Kit
Sharp Chisel
Sheep Wool
|Merrin
|Animal Treats
Antler Earrings
Bear Carving
Butterfly Net
Dried Meat
Fancy Dagger
Field Guide
Horn
Sharp Chisel
Spirit Gem
Utility Knife
|Cute Apron
Horse Manure
Spicy Seasonings
Spooky Scroll
Strong Perfume
|Panette
|Antler Earrings
Butterfly Net
Dried Meat
Fancy Dagger
Field Guide
Sharp Chisel
Spicy Seasonings
Spirit Gem
Spooky Scroll
Utility Knife
|Bear Carving
Chrysanthemum
Cute Apron
Desert Marigold
Flower Wreath
Horse Manure
Large Plate
Lentil Flower
Lily
Lupine Flower
Tea Leaves
|Fogado
|Antler Earrings
Desert Marigold
Dried Meat
Flower Wreath
Horn
Landscape Art
Large Plate
Lovely Candle
Playing Cards
Spirit Gem
|Fairy-Tale Book
Fishing Bait
Horse Manure
Roasted Yam
Spooky Scroll
|Pandreo
|Antler Earrings
Dragon Scripture
Fairy-Tale Book
Horn
Large Plate
Lovely Candle
Playing Cards
Spirit Gem
Yogurt
|Bandages
Horse Manure
Muscle Balm
Spicy Seasonings
Sun Visor
Training Weight
|Bunet
|Antler Earrings
Desert Marigold
Dried Meat
Flower Wreath
Large Plate
Roasted Yam
Spirit Gem
Sun Visor
Tea Leaves
White Clover
Yogurt
|Bandages
Horse Manure
Muscle Balm
Strong Perfume
Training Weight
|Seadall
|Antler Earrings
Dried Meat
Elyos History
Fairy-Tale Book
Horn
Lovely Candle
Poetry Book
Quality Kerchief
Spirit Gem
Strong Perfume
Sun Visor
White Clover
|Bandages
Horse Manure
Muscle Balm
Training Weight
|Ivy
|Dragon Scripture
Elyos History
Fairy-Tale Book
Fine Quill Pen
Landscape Art
Philosophy Book
Poetry Book
Spirit Gem
Sun Visor
Tea Leaves
White Clover
|Animal Treats
Bear Carving
Butterfly Net
Field Guide
Fishing Bait
Horse Manure
Large Plate
Lovely Candle
Playing Cards
Spooky Scroll
Strong Perfume
|Zelkov
|Elyos History
Landscape Art
Large Plate
Poetry Book
Sewing Kit
Sharp Chisel
Sheep Wool
Spirit Gem
Tea Leaves
Utility Knife
White Clover
|Horse Manure
Lovely Candle
Playing Cards
Strong Perfume
|Kagetsu
|Bandages
Dried Meat
Fancy Dagger
Landscape Art
Lovely Candle
Muscle Balm
Playing Cards
Sharp Chisel
Spirit Gem
Training Weight
Utility Knife
|Cute Apron
Elyos History
Fairy-Tale book
Horse Manure
Large Plate
Philosophy Book
Poetry Book
Tea Leaves
Yogurt
|Hortensia
|Antler Earrings
Bear Carving
Cute Apron
Fine Quill Pen
Flower Wreath
Landscape Art
Lovely Candle
Lupine Flower
Quality Kerchief
Spirit Gem
Strong Perfume
Sun Visor
|Bandages
Butterfly Net
Field Guide
Fishing Bait
Horse Manure
Large Plate
Muscle Balm
Spicy Seasonings
Tea Leaves
Training Weight
White Clover
|Rosado
|Antler Earrings
Bear Carving
Cute Apron
Flower Wreath
Landscape Art
Large Plate
Lovely Candle
Lupine Flower
Playing Cards
Quality Kerchief
Spirit Gem
Strong Perfume
Sun Visor
|Elyos History
Horse Manure
Philosophy Book
|Goldmary
|Antler Earrings
Bear Carving
Cute Apron
Flower Wreath
Landscape Art
Large Plate
Lovely Candle
Lupine Flower
Quality Kerchief
Spirit Gem
Strong Perfume
Sun Visor
Tea Leaves
White Clover
|Bandages
Dried Meat
Fancy Dagger
Horse Manure
Muscle Balm
Sharp Chisel
Training Weight
|Lindon
|Elyos History
Fairy-Tale Book
Fine Quill Pen
Landscape Art
Large Plate
Philosophy Book
Poetry Book
Roasted Yam
Sharp Chisel
Spirit Gem
Sun Visor
Tea Leaves
White Clover
|Fancy Dagger
Horse Manure
Muscle Balm
Quality Kerchief
Training Weight
|Mauvier
Dried Meat
Bandages
Chrysanthemum
Desert Marigold
Fancy Dagger
Flower Wreath
Lentil Flower
Lily
Lupine flower
Muscle Balm
Sharp Chisel
Spicy Seasonings
Spirit Gem
Training Weight
Utility Knife
|Antler Earrings
Fine Quill Pen
Horse Manure
Large Plate
Lovely Candle
Playing Cards
Quality Kerchief
|Veyle
|Chrysanthemum
Desert Marigold
Elyos History
Fairy-Tale Book
Flower Wreath
Lentil Flower
Lily
Lovely Candle
Lupine Flower
Playing Cards
Poetry Book
Spicy Seasonings
Spirit Gem
Sun Visor
|Fine Quill Pen
Horse Manure
Quality Kerchief
Strong Perfume
Being ethereal beings, Emblem characters cannot receive gifts, but you can still raise their Bond in The Arena at the cost of Bond Fragments. If you’re more of an animal person, you can check out our guide on how to adopt your own pets in Fire Emblem Engage.
Fire Emblem Engage is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.
Fire Emblem Engage is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.