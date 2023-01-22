The Best Gifts for All Characters in Fire Emblem Engage

If you’re looking to raise your Support Ranks in Fire Emblem Engage, Gifts are a fantastic way to easily raise your relationship with each Unit. After all, who doesn’t love gifts? Actual gifts. Not the horse excrement you found by the barns.

Raising a Unit’s Support with your player character will improve their performance when battling together, unlock interesting conversations, and can even lead to marriage. If you have an eye on a specific someone or just need to strengthen your heroes, you can find the best Gifts for all Fire Emblem Engage characters below.

Fire Emblem Engage Gift Guide — Best Gifts, Gift Locations, and How They Work

Where to Obtain Gifts

Flea-Market-Fire-Emblem-Engage
Screenshot via Nintendo, Intelligent Systems

Gifts can either be picked up in the Somniel and Post-Battle areas or purchased from the Flea Market, which becomes available after beating Chapter 13. You can view what gifts you currently own by entering the Menu and selecting Storehouse.

How to Give Gifts in Fire Emblem Engage

Giving-a-Gift-in-Fire-Emblem-Engage
Screenshot via Nintendo, Intelligent Systems

You can give characters Gifts in Fire Emblem Engage by visiting them on The Somniel and selecting the Gift option. Every character has their own preferences on which Gifts they adore and which they can’t stand the sight of.

Loved Gifts will raise their Support Rank significantly, while Hated Gifts won’t raise it at all. Liked Gifts — which are gifts that don’t fit into either category — will raise their Support Rank by a small amount.

Loved-Gift-Fire-Emblem-Engage
Screenshot via Nintendo, Intelligent Systems

There are three Gifts you will come across often when exploring the Somniel:

  • Every character loves a Spirit Gem, offering an easy way to raise Support at the beginning of the game.
  • Every character likes Pretty Pebbles.
  • Every character “hates” Horse Manure. Who knew? Each of your units will react uniquely to being given literal animal waste. This can be positive, but it won’t raise your Support Rank at all.

All Loved and Hated Gifts in Fire Emblem Engage

CharacterLoved GiftsHated Gifts
VanderDragon Scripture
Fine Quill Pen
Quality Kerchief
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
Spirit Gem		Dried Meat
Horse Manure
Large Plate
Lovely Candle
Playing Cards
Spicy Seasonings
Strong Perfume
FrammeAntler Earrings
Chrysanthemum
Dragon Scripture
Flower Wreath
Lovely Candle
Muscle Balm
Quality Kerchief
Spirit Gem
Strong Perfume
Sun Visor
Training Weights		Elyos History
Horse Manure
Philosophy Book
Spooky Scroll
ClanneDragon Scripture
Elyos History
Fairy-Tale Book
Fine Quill Pen
Large Plate
Philosophy Book
Poetry Book
Quality Kerchief
Spirit Gem
Tea Leaves
White Clover		Bandages
Butterfly Net
Field Guide
Fishing Bait
Horse Manure
Muscle Balm
Spooky Scroll
Sun Visor
Training Weight
Utility Knife
AlfredBandages
Dragon Scripture
Flower Wreath
Horn
Lentil Flower
Muscle Balm
Spirit Gem
Strong Perfume
Training Weight
White Clover		Horse Manure
Sewing Kit
Sharp Chisel
Sheep Wool
Spicy Seasonings
AnnaCute Apron
Fine Quill Pen
Landscape Art
Large Plate
Lovely Candle
Quality Kerchief
Sewing Kit
Sharp Chisel
Sheep Wool
Spirit Gem
Tea Leaves
Utility Knife
White Clover
Yogurt		Butterfly Net
Dried Meat
Field Guide
Fishing Bait
Horse Manure
Spicy Seasonings
Spooky Scroll
BoucheronDragon Scripture
Elyos History
Fairy-Tale Book
Fishing Bait
Landscape Art
Poetry Book
Spirit Gem
Sun Visor		Horse Manure
Sewing Kit
Sharp Chisel
Sheep Wool
Spooky Scroll
EtieBandages
Dragon Scripture
Dried Meat
Flower Wreath
Lentil Flower
Muscle Balm
Spirit Gem
Tea Leaves
Training Weight		Horse Manure
Quality Kerchief
Sewing Kit
Sharp Chisel
Sheep Wool
CélineAntler Earrings
Dragon Scripture
Elyos History
Fairy-Tale Book
Flower Wreath
Lentil Flower
Lovely Candles
Poetry Book
Quality Kerchief
Spirit Gem
Strong Perfume
Tea Leaves		Fancy Dagger
Horse Manure
Sharp Chisel
Spicy Seasonings
LouisDragon Scripture
Flower Wreath
Large Plate
Lentil Flower
Poetry Book
Spirit Gem
Tea Leaves
White Clover		Horse Manure
Sharp Chisel
Spicy Seasonings
Utility Knife
ChloéAnimal Treats
Bear Carving
Butterfly Net
Dragon Scripture
Dried Meat
Fairy-Tale Book
Field Guide
Poetry Book
Spicy Seasonings
Spirit Gem
Sun Visor		Cute Apron
Horse Manure
Large Plate
Tea Leaves
White Clover
JeanBandages
Bear Carving
Butterfly Net
Dragon Scripture
Elyos History
Fairy-Tale Book
Field Guide
Fine Quill Pen
Philosophy Book
Poetry Book
Spirit Gem
Tea Leaves		Dried Meat
Horse Manure
Large Plate
Lovely Candle
Muscle Balm
Playing Cards
Spicy Seasonings
Sun Visor
Training Weight
DiamantBandages
Dried Meat
Elyos History
Fancy Dagger
Fine Quill Pen
Fishing Bait
Muscle Balm
Philosophy Book
Sharp Chisel
Spirit Gem
Training Weight
Utility Knife		Bear Carving
Cute Apron
Flower Wreath
Horse Manure
Large Plate
Lovely Candle
Playing Cards
Strong Perfume
AmberAnimal Treats
Bear Carving
Butterfly Net
Field Guide
Large Plate
Muscle Balm
Roasted Yam
Spirit Gem
Tea Leaves
Utility Knife
White Clover
Yogurt		Cute Apron
Dried Meat
Horse Manure
Philosophy Book
Quality Kerchief
Sewing Kit
Sheep Wool
Spicy Seasonings
JadeAnimal Treats
Bear Carving
Butterfly Net
Elyos History
Fairy-Tale Book
Field Guide
Fine Quill Pen
Muscle Balm
Poetry Book
Spirit Gem
Sun Visor		Horse Manure
Lovely Candle
Playing Cards
Quality Kerchief
Strong Perfume
AlcrystElyos History
Fairy-Tale Book
Fine Quill Pen
Fishing Bait
Muscle Balm
Philosophy Book
Poetry Book
Spirit Gem
Sun Visor		Antler Earrings
Horse Manure
Large Plate
Lovely Candle
Playing Cards
Quality Kerchief
Strong Perfume
CitrinneElyos History
Fairy-Tale Book
Fine Quill Pen
Flower Wreath
Lily
Lovely Candle
Muscle Balm
Philosophy Book
Quality Kerchief
Spirit Gem
Tea Leaves		Cute Apron
Horse Manure
Large Plate
Sewing Kit
Sharp Chisel
Sheep Wool
Utility Knife
White Clover
LapisAnimal Treats
Bear Carving
Butterfly Net
Field Guide
Muscle Balm
Roasted Yam
Sewing Kit
Sharp Chisel
Sheep Wool
Spirit Gem
Training Weight
Utility Knife
White Clover		Antler Earrings
Fine Quill Pen
Horse Manure
Lovely Candle
Quality Kerchief
Strong Perfume
YunakaBandages
Fancy Dagger
Fishing Bait
Large Plate
Muscle Balm
Playing Cards
Roasted Yam
Training Weight
Utility Knife
Yogurt
Spirit Gem		Animal Treats,
Bear Carving
Butterfly Net
Fairy-Tale Book
Field Guide
Horse Manure
Landscape Painting
Large Plate
Playing Cards
Strong Perfume
SaphirBandages
Fancy Dagger
Fishing Bait
Large Plate
Muscle Balm
Playing Cards
Roasted Yam
Spirit Gem
Training Weight
Utility Knife
Yogurt		Antler Earrings
Bear Carving
Cute Apron
Fine Quill Pen
Flower Wreath
Horse Manure
Lovely Candle
Quality Kerchief
Sewing Kit
Sharp Chisel
Sheep Wool
Strong Perfume
TimerraAnimal Treats
Antler Earrings
Bear Carving
Butterfly Net
Dried Meat
Horn
Large Plate
Lovely Candle
Playing Cards
Quality Kerchief
Spirit Gem
Strong Perfume		Fairy-Tale Book
Horse Manure
Sewing Kit
Sharp Chisel
Sheep Wool
MerrinAnimal Treats
Antler Earrings
Bear Carving
Butterfly Net
Dried Meat
Fancy Dagger
Field Guide
Horn
Sharp Chisel
Spirit Gem
Utility Knife		Cute Apron
Horse Manure
Spicy Seasonings
Spooky Scroll
Strong Perfume
PanetteAntler Earrings
Butterfly Net
Dried Meat
Fancy Dagger
Field Guide
Sharp Chisel
Spicy Seasonings
Spirit Gem
Spooky Scroll
Utility Knife		Bear Carving
Chrysanthemum
Cute Apron
Desert Marigold
Flower Wreath
Horse Manure
Large Plate
Lentil Flower
Lily
Lupine Flower
Tea Leaves
FogadoAntler Earrings
Desert Marigold
Dried Meat
Flower Wreath
Horn
Landscape Art
Large Plate
Lovely Candle
Playing Cards
Spirit Gem		Fairy-Tale Book
Fishing Bait
Horse Manure
Roasted Yam
Spooky Scroll
PandreoAntler Earrings
Dragon Scripture
Fairy-Tale Book
Horn
Large Plate
Lovely Candle
Playing Cards
Spirit Gem
Yogurt		Bandages
Horse Manure
Muscle Balm
Spicy Seasonings
Sun Visor
Training Weight
BunetAntler Earrings
Desert Marigold
Dried Meat
Flower Wreath
Large Plate
Roasted Yam
Spirit Gem
Sun Visor
Tea Leaves
White Clover
Yogurt		Bandages
Horse Manure
Muscle Balm
Strong Perfume
Training Weight
SeadallAntler Earrings
Dried Meat
Elyos History
Fairy-Tale Book
Horn
Lovely Candle
Poetry Book
Quality Kerchief
Spirit Gem
Strong Perfume
Sun Visor
White Clover		Bandages
Horse Manure
Muscle Balm
Training Weight
IvyDragon Scripture
Elyos History
Fairy-Tale Book
Fine Quill Pen
Landscape Art
Philosophy Book
Poetry Book
Spirit Gem
Sun Visor
Tea Leaves
White Clover		Animal Treats
Bear Carving
Butterfly Net
Field Guide
Fishing Bait
Horse Manure
Large Plate
Lovely Candle
Playing Cards
Spooky Scroll
Strong Perfume
ZelkovElyos History
Landscape Art
Large Plate
Poetry Book
Sewing Kit
Sharp Chisel
Sheep Wool
Spirit Gem
Tea Leaves
Utility Knife
White Clover		Horse Manure
Lovely Candle
Playing Cards
Strong Perfume
KagetsuBandages
Dried Meat
Fancy Dagger
Landscape Art
Lovely Candle
Muscle Balm
Playing Cards
Sharp Chisel
Spirit Gem
Training Weight
Utility Knife		Cute Apron
Elyos History
Fairy-Tale book
Horse Manure
Large Plate
Philosophy Book
Poetry Book
Tea Leaves
Yogurt
HortensiaAntler Earrings
Bear Carving
Cute Apron
Fine Quill Pen
Flower Wreath
Landscape Art
Lovely Candle
Lupine Flower
Quality Kerchief
Spirit Gem
Strong Perfume
Sun Visor		Bandages
Butterfly Net
Field Guide
Fishing Bait
Horse Manure
Large Plate
Muscle Balm
Spicy Seasonings
Tea Leaves
Training Weight
White Clover
RosadoAntler Earrings
Bear Carving
Cute Apron
Flower Wreath
Landscape Art
Large Plate
Lovely Candle
Lupine Flower
Playing Cards
Quality Kerchief
Spirit Gem
Strong Perfume
Sun Visor		Elyos History
Horse Manure
Philosophy Book
GoldmaryAntler Earrings
Bear Carving
Cute Apron
Flower Wreath
Landscape Art
Large Plate
Lovely Candle
Lupine Flower
Quality Kerchief
Spirit Gem
Strong Perfume
Sun Visor
Tea Leaves
White Clover		Bandages
Dried Meat
Fancy Dagger
Horse Manure
Muscle Balm
Sharp Chisel
Training Weight
LindonElyos History
Fairy-Tale Book
Fine Quill Pen
Landscape Art
Large Plate
Philosophy Book
Poetry Book
Roasted Yam
Sharp Chisel
Spirit Gem
Sun Visor
Tea Leaves
White Clover		Fancy Dagger
Horse Manure
Muscle Balm
Quality Kerchief
Training Weight
MauvierDried Meat
Bandages
Chrysanthemum
Desert Marigold
Fancy Dagger
Flower Wreath
Lentil Flower
Lily
Lupine flower
Muscle Balm
Sharp Chisel
Spicy Seasonings
Spirit Gem
Training Weight
Utility Knife		Antler Earrings
Fine Quill Pen
Horse Manure
Large Plate
Lovely Candle
Playing Cards
Quality Kerchief
VeyleChrysanthemum
Desert Marigold
Elyos History
Fairy-Tale Book
Flower Wreath
Lentil Flower
Lily
Lovely Candle
Lupine Flower
Playing Cards
Poetry Book
Spicy Seasonings
Spirit Gem
Sun Visor		Fine Quill Pen
Horse Manure
Quality Kerchief
Strong Perfume

Being ethereal beings, Emblem characters cannot receive gifts, but you can still raise their Bond in The Arena at the cost of Bond Fragments. If you’re more of an animal person, you can check out our guide on how to adopt your own pets in Fire Emblem Engage.

Fire Emblem Engage is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 22nd, 2023

