The Best Gifts for All Characters in Fire Emblem Engage

Screenshot via Nintendo, Intelligent Systems

If you’re looking to raise your Support Ranks in Fire Emblem Engage, Gifts are a fantastic way to easily raise your relationship with each Unit. After all, who doesn’t love gifts? Actual gifts. Not the horse excrement you found by the barns.

Raising a Unit’s Support with your player character will improve their performance when battling together, unlock interesting conversations, and can even lead to marriage. If you have an eye on a specific someone or just need to strengthen your heroes, you can find the best Gifts for all Fire Emblem Engage characters below.

Fire Emblem Engage Gift Guide — Best Gifts, Gift Locations, and How They Work

Where to Obtain Gifts

Gifts can either be picked up in the Somniel and Post-Battle areas or purchased from the Flea Market, which becomes available after beating Chapter 13. You can view what gifts you currently own by entering the Menu and selecting Storehouse.

How to Give Gifts in Fire Emblem Engage

You can give characters Gifts in Fire Emblem Engage by visiting them on The Somniel and selecting the Gift option. Every character has their own preferences on which Gifts they adore and which they can’t stand the sight of.

Loved Gifts will raise their Support Rank significantly, while Hated Gifts won’t raise it at all. Liked Gifts — which are gifts that don’t fit into either category — will raise their Support Rank by a small amount.

There are three Gifts you will come across often when exploring the Somniel:

Every character loves a Spirit Gem , offering an easy way to raise Support at the beginning of the game.

, offering an easy way to raise Support at the beginning of the game. Every character likes Pretty Pebbles .

. Every character “hates” Horse Manure. Who knew? Each of your units will react uniquely to being given literal animal waste. This can be positive, but it won’t raise your Support Rank at all.

All Loved and Hated Gifts in Fire Emblem Engage

Character Loved Gifts Hated Gifts Vander Dragon Scripture

Fine Quill Pen

Quality Kerchief

Sewing Kit

Sheep Wool

Spirit Gem Dried Meat

Horse Manure

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Playing Cards

Spicy Seasonings

Strong Perfume Framme Antler Earrings

Chrysanthemum

Dragon Scripture

Flower Wreath

Lovely Candle

Muscle Balm

Quality Kerchief

Spirit Gem

Strong Perfume

Sun Visor

Training Weights Elyos History

Horse Manure

Philosophy Book

Spooky Scroll Clanne Dragon Scripture

Elyos History

Fairy-Tale Book

Fine Quill Pen

Large Plate

Philosophy Book

Poetry Book

Quality Kerchief

Spirit Gem

Tea Leaves

White Clover Bandages

Butterfly Net

Field Guide

Fishing Bait

Horse Manure

Muscle Balm

Spooky Scroll

Sun Visor

Training Weight

Utility Knife Alfred Bandages

Dragon Scripture

Flower Wreath

Horn

Lentil Flower

Muscle Balm

Spirit Gem

Strong Perfume

Training Weight

White Clover Horse Manure

Sewing Kit

Sharp Chisel

Sheep Wool

Spicy Seasonings Anna Cute Apron

Fine Quill Pen

Landscape Art

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Quality Kerchief

Sewing Kit

Sharp Chisel

Sheep Wool

Spirit Gem

Tea Leaves

Utility Knife

White Clover

Yogurt Butterfly Net

Dried Meat

Field Guide

Fishing Bait

Horse Manure

Spicy Seasonings

Spooky Scroll Boucheron Dragon Scripture

Elyos History

Fairy-Tale Book

Fishing Bait

Landscape Art

Poetry Book

Spirit Gem

Sun Visor Horse Manure

Sewing Kit

Sharp Chisel

Sheep Wool

Spooky Scroll Etie Bandages

Dragon Scripture

Dried Meat

Flower Wreath

Lentil Flower

Muscle Balm

Spirit Gem

Tea Leaves

Training Weight Horse Manure

Quality Kerchief

Sewing Kit

Sharp Chisel

Sheep Wool Céline Antler Earrings

Dragon Scripture

Elyos History

Fairy-Tale Book

Flower Wreath

Lentil Flower

Lovely Candles

Poetry Book

Quality Kerchief

Spirit Gem

Strong Perfume

Tea Leaves Fancy Dagger

Horse Manure

Sharp Chisel

Spicy Seasonings Louis Dragon Scripture

Flower Wreath

Large Plate

Lentil Flower

Poetry Book

Spirit Gem

Tea Leaves

White Clover Horse Manure

Sharp Chisel

Spicy Seasonings

Utility Knife Chloé Animal Treats

Bear Carving

Butterfly Net

Dragon Scripture

Dried Meat

Fairy-Tale Book

Field Guide

Poetry Book

Spicy Seasonings

Spirit Gem

Sun Visor Cute Apron

Horse Manure

Large Plate

Tea Leaves

White Clover Jean Bandages

Bear Carving

Butterfly Net

Dragon Scripture

Elyos History

Fairy-Tale Book

Field Guide

Fine Quill Pen

Philosophy Book

Poetry Book

Spirit Gem

Tea Leaves Dried Meat

Horse Manure

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Muscle Balm

Playing Cards

Spicy Seasonings

Sun Visor

Training Weight Diamant Bandages

Dried Meat

Elyos History

Fancy Dagger

Fine Quill Pen

Fishing Bait

Muscle Balm

Philosophy Book

Sharp Chisel

Spirit Gem

Training Weight

Utility Knife Bear Carving

Cute Apron

Flower Wreath

Horse Manure

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Playing Cards

Strong Perfume Amber Animal Treats

Bear Carving

Butterfly Net

Field Guide

Large Plate

Muscle Balm

Roasted Yam

Spirit Gem

Tea Leaves

Utility Knife

White Clover

Yogurt Cute Apron

Dried Meat

Horse Manure

Philosophy Book

Quality Kerchief

Sewing Kit

Sheep Wool

Spicy Seasonings Jade Animal Treats

Bear Carving

Butterfly Net

Elyos History

Fairy-Tale Book

Field Guide

Fine Quill Pen

Muscle Balm

Poetry Book

Spirit Gem

Sun Visor Horse Manure

Lovely Candle

Playing Cards

Quality Kerchief

Strong Perfume Alcryst Elyos History

Fairy-Tale Book

Fine Quill Pen

Fishing Bait

Muscle Balm

Philosophy Book

Poetry Book

Spirit Gem

Sun Visor Antler Earrings

Horse Manure

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Playing Cards

Quality Kerchief

Strong Perfume Citrinne Elyos History

Fairy-Tale Book

Fine Quill Pen

Flower Wreath

Lily

Lovely Candle

Muscle Balm

Philosophy Book

Quality Kerchief

Spirit Gem

Tea Leaves Cute Apron

Horse Manure

Large Plate

Sewing Kit

Sharp Chisel

Sheep Wool

Utility Knife

White Clover Lapis Animal Treats

Bear Carving

Butterfly Net

Field Guide

Muscle Balm

Roasted Yam

Sewing Kit

Sharp Chisel

Sheep Wool

Spirit Gem

Training Weight

Utility Knife

White Clover Antler Earrings

Fine Quill Pen

Horse Manure

Lovely Candle

Quality Kerchief

Strong Perfume Yunaka Bandages

Fancy Dagger

Fishing Bait

Large Plate

Muscle Balm

Playing Cards

Roasted Yam

Training Weight

Utility Knife

Yogurt

Spirit Gem Animal Treats,

Bear Carving

Butterfly Net

Fairy-Tale Book

Field Guide

Horse Manure

Landscape Painting

Large Plate

Playing Cards

Strong Perfume Saphir Bandages

Fancy Dagger

Fishing Bait

Large Plate

Muscle Balm

Playing Cards

Roasted Yam

Spirit Gem

Training Weight

Utility Knife

Yogurt Antler Earrings

Bear Carving

Cute Apron

Fine Quill Pen

Flower Wreath

Horse Manure

Lovely Candle

Quality Kerchief

Sewing Kit

Sharp Chisel

Sheep Wool

Strong Perfume Timerra Animal Treats

Antler Earrings

Bear Carving

Butterfly Net

Dried Meat

Horn

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Playing Cards

Quality Kerchief

Spirit Gem

Strong Perfume Fairy-Tale Book

Horse Manure

Sewing Kit

Sharp Chisel

Sheep Wool Merrin Animal Treats

Antler Earrings

Bear Carving

Butterfly Net

Dried Meat

Fancy Dagger

Field Guide

Horn

Sharp Chisel

Spirit Gem

Utility Knife Cute Apron

Horse Manure

Spicy Seasonings

Spooky Scroll

Strong Perfume Panette Antler Earrings

Butterfly Net

Dried Meat

Fancy Dagger

Field Guide

Sharp Chisel

Spicy Seasonings

Spirit Gem

Spooky Scroll

Utility Knife Bear Carving

Chrysanthemum

Cute Apron

Desert Marigold

Flower Wreath

Horse Manure

Large Plate

Lentil Flower

Lily

Lupine Flower

Tea Leaves Fogado Antler Earrings

Desert Marigold

Dried Meat

Flower Wreath

Horn

Landscape Art

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Playing Cards

Spirit Gem Fairy-Tale Book

Fishing Bait

Horse Manure

Roasted Yam

Spooky Scroll Pandreo Antler Earrings

Dragon Scripture

Fairy-Tale Book

Horn

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Playing Cards

Spirit Gem

Yogurt Bandages

Horse Manure

Muscle Balm

Spicy Seasonings

Sun Visor

Training Weight Bunet Antler Earrings

Desert Marigold

Dried Meat

Flower Wreath

Large Plate

Roasted Yam

Spirit Gem

Sun Visor

Tea Leaves

White Clover

Yogurt Bandages

Horse Manure

Muscle Balm

Strong Perfume

Training Weight Seadall Antler Earrings

Dried Meat

Elyos History

Fairy-Tale Book

Horn

Lovely Candle

Poetry Book

Quality Kerchief

Spirit Gem

Strong Perfume

Sun Visor

White Clover Bandages

Horse Manure

Muscle Balm

Training Weight Ivy Dragon Scripture

Elyos History

Fairy-Tale Book

Fine Quill Pen

Landscape Art

Philosophy Book

Poetry Book

Spirit Gem

Sun Visor

Tea Leaves

White Clover Animal Treats

Bear Carving

Butterfly Net

Field Guide

Fishing Bait

Horse Manure

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Playing Cards

Spooky Scroll

Strong Perfume Zelkov Elyos History

Landscape Art

Large Plate

Poetry Book

Sewing Kit

Sharp Chisel

Sheep Wool

Spirit Gem

Tea Leaves

Utility Knife

White Clover Horse Manure

Lovely Candle

Playing Cards

Strong Perfume Kagetsu Bandages

Dried Meat

Fancy Dagger

Landscape Art

Lovely Candle

Muscle Balm

Playing Cards

Sharp Chisel

Spirit Gem

Training Weight

Utility Knife Cute Apron

Elyos History

Fairy-Tale book

Horse Manure

Large Plate

Philosophy Book

Poetry Book

Tea Leaves

Yogurt Hortensia Antler Earrings

Bear Carving

Cute Apron

Fine Quill Pen

Flower Wreath

Landscape Art

Lovely Candle

Lupine Flower

Quality Kerchief

Spirit Gem

Strong Perfume

Sun Visor Bandages

Butterfly Net

Field Guide

Fishing Bait

Horse Manure

Large Plate

Muscle Balm

Spicy Seasonings

Tea Leaves

Training Weight

White Clover Rosado Antler Earrings

Bear Carving

Cute Apron

Flower Wreath

Landscape Art

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Lupine Flower

Playing Cards

Quality Kerchief

Spirit Gem

Strong Perfume

Sun Visor Elyos History

Horse Manure

Philosophy Book Goldmary Antler Earrings

Bear Carving

Cute Apron

Flower Wreath

Landscape Art

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Lupine Flower

Quality Kerchief

Spirit Gem

Strong Perfume

Sun Visor

Tea Leaves

White Clover Bandages

Dried Meat

Fancy Dagger

Horse Manure

Muscle Balm

Sharp Chisel

Training Weight Lindon Elyos History

Fairy-Tale Book

Fine Quill Pen

Landscape Art

Large Plate

Philosophy Book

Poetry Book

Roasted Yam

Sharp Chisel

Spirit Gem

Sun Visor

Tea Leaves

White Clover Fancy Dagger

Horse Manure

Muscle Balm

Quality Kerchief

Training Weight Mauvier Dried Meat

Bandages

Chrysanthemum

Desert Marigold

Fancy Dagger

Flower Wreath

Lentil Flower

Lily

Lupine flower

Muscle Balm

Sharp Chisel

Spicy Seasonings

Spirit Gem

Training Weight

Utility Knife Antler Earrings

Fine Quill Pen

Horse Manure

Large Plate

Lovely Candle

Playing Cards

Quality Kerchief Veyle Chrysanthemum

Desert Marigold

Elyos History

Fairy-Tale Book

Flower Wreath

Lentil Flower

Lily

Lovely Candle

Lupine Flower

Playing Cards

Poetry Book

Spicy Seasonings

Spirit Gem

Sun Visor Fine Quill Pen

Horse Manure

Quality Kerchief

Strong Perfume

Being ethereal beings, Emblem characters cannot receive gifts, but you can still raise their Bond in The Arena at the cost of Bond Fragments. If you’re more of an animal person, you can check out our guide on how to adopt your own pets in Fire Emblem Engage.

Fire Emblem Engage is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 22nd, 2023