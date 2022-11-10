How-to-Get-Asgardian-Ingot-in-God-of-War-Ragnarok

The realms of God of War Ragnarok are inhabited by some incredibly tough enemies you will undoubtedly face during your time with the game, so you need to make sure you are correctly equipped with armor and weapons should you find yourself in some challenging combat. While Asgardian Ingot isn’t used to upgrading your weapons, Kratos will depend on it to upgrade his armor in the later stages to provide a little extra defense during the more brutal battles. But due to the scale of resources to harvest in the game, you may feel lost at where to look for it. So read on to discover the locations of Asgardian Ingot and make the process a little easier for yourself.

Where to Find Asgardian Ingot in God of War Ragnarok

When it comes to tracking down Asgardian Ingot, your best bet is to loot every glowing chest and every coffin you may find during your adventure across all nine realms. These chests can be found in almost every location and are a great way to farm for several resources outside of Asgardian Ingot. The chances are if you find an area surrounded by enemies, there will be a chest within, which will be your key to this material. Keep your eyes open for any stacks of wood or stone that could have Ingots hidden behind.

You will need to find Asgardian Ingot to upgrade your armor, and as you progress through Ragnarok, the enemies you face will become much more fierce, so a more robust defense is a must. Asgardian Ingots become much more significant later in the title, so if you’ve just jumped in for the first time, don’t worry if you can’t find a use for them yet. But keep them on you since you never know when they will become helpful, and Kratos will need to be geared up if he wants to escape unscathed.

God of War Ragnarok is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022